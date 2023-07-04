Cox wins 360 sprint cars main event at Douglas County Dirt Track card The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jul 4, 2023 Jul 4, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kinzer Cox of Cottage Grove finished first in the 360 sprint cars main event at the Douglas County Dirt Track program at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.Other feature winners included Shannon Collins of Magalia, California, in street stocks and Richard Dickenson of Roseburg in hornets.Saturday's ResultsMain Events360 Sprint Cars 1. Kinzer Cox, Cottage Grove; 2. Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg; 3. Garen Linder, Central Point; 4. Carly Holmes, Jacksonville; 5. Tony Gomes, Modesto, Calif.; 6. Bailey Hibbard, Medford; 7. Kyle Alberding, Winston; 8. David Hibbard, Medford; 9. Brent Rich, Springfield; 10. Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville; 11. Jake Waddell, Roseburg; 12. Donny Waddell, Roseburg; 13. Johnny Burke, Medford; 15. Steven Snawder, Roseburg.Street Stocks1. Shannon Collins, Magalia, Calif.; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Dave Siewell, North Bend; 4. Payton Reigard, North Bend; 5. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 6. Jack Vicari, Eugene.Hornets1. Richard Dickenson, Roseburg; 2. Burnie Bryant, Sutherlin; 3. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 4. Alex Butler, Bandon; 5. Chad Knee, Roseburg; 6. Tyler Organ, Glide; 7. Payton Gary, Albany; 8. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 9. Brad Lenz, Shady Cove; 10. Mason Geer, Lebanon; 11. Chris Lemon, Roseburg. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Mast family hopes to change livestock auction rules Swim teacher at YMCA celebrates 102nd birthday Petition to take down pride flag presented to VA Director Patrick Hull First ever Pride festival held in Douglas County Forget Me Not owner sues local man in spat Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Our People: It started as a birthday party. Now, it's a 'heavy metal Woodstock.' Winston hosts Independence Day parade, festival Saturday Valda 'Peaches' Morgan Candace Dawn Schlenker Death Notices for July 4, 2023
