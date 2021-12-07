The host Crow Cougars outscored visiting Camas Valley 25-14 in the second half to claim a 34-27 nonleague girls basketball victory Tuesday night.

Camas Valley (2-1 overall) led 13-9 at halftime before a short rotation of players began to tire in the second half, coach Keri Ewing said.

Julie Amos posted a double-double for the Hornets with 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Bella Donahue added nine points and Rhegan Plikat had four steals.

Camas Valley is scheduled to host Milo Adventist Academy Thursday at 6 p.m. before taking on Mapleton in the first round of the Cow Creek Classic at Riddle High School Friday at 3 p.m.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

