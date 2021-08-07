Dalton Davis made a 19-hour drive from Brighton, Colorado, to compete in the Challenge of Champions Tour for bull riders on Friday evening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
It paid off for the 25-year-old from Kennewick, Washington, who emerged the winner in Roseburg during the Douglas County Fair.
Davis, who entered the event second in the CCT season standings, posted a score of 86.50 points aboard Ortiz Bucking Bulls’ 12th Street Gangster to earn his first Tour win of the season.
“It feels pretty good,” Davis said afterwards. “Coming (from Colorado), and no sleep. To come here and get on that one, that win is pretty good. Now it’s time for bed.”
Two other cowboys, Cody Hudson of Camas, Washington, and Jesse Aitken of Reno, Nevada, also turned in impressive eight-second rides to threaten Davis’ score but came up a little short.
Hudson finished second with 85.50 points on Crozier Bucking Bulls’ Banded Badge, while Aitken scored 85.25 aboard 2 Bucks Rodeo Co.’s Gill Billy Deluxe.
Davis was happy he selected 12th Street Gangster for the performance.
“I’d seen the bull quite a bit, but haven’t had a chance to get on him,” Davis said. “That was a good bull into my hand, I really couldn’t have asked for anything better. I knew I’d place if I rode him. This was big (for the season standings).”
Davis had an opportunity to pocket an additional $500, but was unable to stay on the bounty bull, Crozier’s Just Kidding.
“I was ready. I had my rope on before the last guy went,” Davis said. “We’ve all seen that bull a bunch of times, we know he’s good. The guys just get a little intimidated, and I tried to not let that happen.”
Davis moved within 52 points of season leader Justin Houston of Coquille, who didn’t compete in Roseburg.
“Dalton Davis is on fire right now,” said Jason Mattox, a Roseburg resident who’s a former bull rider and is the Challenge of Champions Tour founder. “I talked to him earlier this year — I want to say it was Hermiston or the Caldwell event — he was fighting his head really bad and we had a heart to heart. This was like his last year, but he decided to go one more year (with bull riding).
“He’s placed in every event since, and it’s been great to watch him.”
Mattox was pleased with the turnout at the fairgrounds. This was the Tour’s 11th stop of the season and another Roseburg event is planned for Sept. 11 at the Field of Dreams at Umpqua Sand & Gravel.
“We had a timeline to make it happen, and pushed through three minutes earlier,” Mattox said. “The crowd was fun, they were yelling and cheering and it looked like a pretty packed house.
“It was fun to entertain our hometown crowd. Bull riding is always fun.”
Trever West of Hood River was the junior bull riding winner with a score of 76.
Friday’s Results
1. Dalton Davis, Kennewick, Wash., 86.50 points; 2. Cody Hudson, Camas, Wash., 85.50; 3. Jesse Aitken, Reno, Nev., 85.25; 4. Zachary Harrison, Sutter, Calif., 76; Coy Havley, Redmond, no score; Kyle Romine, Carson City, Nev., ns; Cauy Jackson, Drew, ns; Kyle McCarty, Covelo, Calif., ns; Trey Ireland, Stephenville, Texas, ns; Chance Thomas, Gallop, N.M., ns; Bryce Williams, St. Paul, ns; Garrett Davis, Roseburg, ns; Anthony Bonifer, Pendleton, ns; Owen Vredenburg, Roseburg, ns; Cody Rouse, Eagle, Idaho, ns; Wacey Vann, Covelo, Calif., ns; Dawson Branton, Jefferson, ns; Levi Gray, Tucumcari, N.M., ns; Seth Thompson, Reno, Nev., ns; Cody Alexander, Reno, Nev., ns; Lane Vaughan, Klamath Falls, ns.
Juniors
1. Trever West, Hood River, 76; Wyatt Davis, Klamath Falls, ns; Karder Hyland, Shelton, Wash., ns; Josh Hawley, Roseburg, ns.
