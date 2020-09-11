Jill Jory was on a recruiting visit to Oregon State University in the fall of 1977. The incoming freshman from Villa Park, California, noticed a picture on the wall and was taken. Not by the image, but by the article attached to the picture.
“We went to a friend’s house for dinner in Salem, and all of the pictures on the wall were of wrestlers,” Jill recalled. “I noticed Dan’s picture, and I was reading the article underneath, and I was really impressed with his perspective on athletics and life.”
Dan Hicks is one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever strap on head gear in Douglas County. After years of trying to put people on their backs, Dan’s goal today is to keep them on their feet.
The two-time state champion wrestler at North Douglas (who also attended Roseburg) and two-time NCAA champion at Oregon State has dedicated his life to lifting people off the mat as a counselor.
During his junior season at Oregon State, Dan Hicks was dealing with a troublesome knee. While going through rehabilitation, a freshman gymnast had the same ailment.
“We just started talking, and everything just developed from there,” Jill Hicks said.
The couple were married in 1982, and their lives have followed almost exactly the same arc.
Dan Hicks won the Oregon Class A state wrestling title for North Douglas as a junior in 1974 at 130 pounds, and completed the so-called “Triple Crown” that season by winning the state freestyle and Greco Roman championships as well.
In his senior year, he repeated as a Class A champion, this time at 136 pounds.
During his junior season, Dan was joined by younger brother Mike as a North Douglas state champion. Mike took down the crown as a freshman at 115, then reached the top again during his senior season, claiming the 130-pound title in 1976.
Their father, Ron, coached Roseburg to its first state wrestling team championship in 1974. Mike Hicks went on to become a wrestler/coach at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
At Oregon State, Dan Hicks won consecutive NCAA Division I wrestling titles at 142 pounds, becoming just the third of four wrestlers to win multiple national championships for the Beavers, joining Jess Lewis (1969-70) and former Roseburg wrestling coach Greg Strobel (1973-74).
Former Crater High School star Les Gutches joined them in the 1995-96 seasons, posting a 138-0 record over those two seasons.
Dan Hicks accepted a graduate assistant coaching position with the wrestling program, and Jill helped coach the gymnastics team.
Dan Hicks focused on his education. He started on his post-graduate studies working on a degree in seminary, but returned to OSU to get his Masters in counseling, which he completed in 1990. He spent eight years at OSU as a sports counselor before becoming the lead assistant wrestling coach in 1998.
In 2002, both Dan and Jill took head coaching jobs at Cal State-Fullerton, moving closer to Jill’s hometown. Both had moderate success — Jill coached five national champions in the balance beam and floor exercise — but they were fighting an uphill battle when it came to funding.
“We only had two and a half scholarships for wrestling and still almost won the Pac-10 in my second year,” Dan Hicks recalled. “We were able to get some really good wrestlers, but just couldn’t get the blue-chip guys.”
He told of one particular weekend when his Titans hit the road for three dual meets in three nights against Boise State, Oregon and Oregon State. His squad made it a clean sweep.
“We were always the underdogs, but we had a lot of fun,” he said.
Unfortunately, as the couple entered their ninth seasons running their respective programs, Fullerton was becoming increasingly cash-strapped when it came to athletics. Following the 2010-11 seasons, the school canceled both wrestling and gymnastics.
Mere months later, Dan and Jill relocated to Bend. Dan opened Lasting Impact Counseling, with a focus on family issues.
“I was still doing some sports counseling, but with my specialty now I don’t work with as many athletes,” he said. “The other aspects of the practice are just too full.”
Jill also started her own business — Jill Hicks Consulting — which focuses on helping youth and high school gymnasts through the collegiate recruiting process.
“We’ve just always had a heart for people,” Jill Hicks said. “When you look at the thread of our lives, that’s really the bottom line: the desire just to help people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.