Just over a year ago, Darin Bartholomew was introduced to axe throwing with a reservation at The Blade Axe House in Roseburg.
Now the 38-year-old Bartholomew, a 2003 graduate of Oakland High School who lives outside of Sutherlin, is set to test his throwing skills against the best in the world.
The World Axe Throwing Championship will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin. Axe throwers will compete for $50,000 in prizes.
"I'm ready. It'll be a challenge," Bartholomew said. "This (tournament) is the big dance, everybody throws all year long for it. Getting a bid and going to the world championship in my first year of throwing is pretty remarkable. I want to win some money, and my biggest goal is throw on ESPN Sunday.
"I hope to hit my kill shots."
The top eight throwers advance to the televised finals. The 5-foot-10 Bartholomew was among the WATC bid winners from the 2022 Fall League season.
"Axe throwing is kind of a rush. I'm pretty competitive and it's as serious as any athletics I've been involved in," Bartholomew said. "In the last three months, I've tightened things down and have taken it that much more serious. I'm throwing as good as the best in the world."
The World Axe Throwing League was founded in 2017 by representatives from Canada, the United States, Brazil and Ireland. It has 19 axe throwing nations with membership.
Axes have to be under three pounds for the WATL.
"It's a full blown sport," Bartholomew said. "It's really big on the East Coast."
Bartholomew competed in an event in Washington state in May and finished 16th. He averaged 57.4 out of 64 points during Fall League, achieving a perfect score of 64 three times.
"At the beginning, I was throwing 500 shots a few times a week," he said. "Now I keep it under 50 a day. Once you get the mechanics, it's like dropping your arm and the axe flies out of your hand. I throw real soft with a lot of finesse."
Bartholomew, who's employed by Green Valley Farm BioSync Industries, has a strong support group which includes his girlfriend, Hannah Clark, and parents Bruce and Janice.
Darin Bartholomew is grateful to all his sponsors: Don Whitaker Logging, Green Valley Farm BioSync Industries, Umpqua Valley Hemp, Harbor Wholesale Foods, Susan Gregg Snyder with Allstate Insurance, Lem James with Stone Age Concrete Table Tennis and Channel Lumber Company of Richmond, California.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
