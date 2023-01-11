Darin Bartholomew called his recent participation at the sixth annual World Axe Throwing Championship in Appleton, Wisconsin, a special experience.
The 38-year-old Oakland resident won two matches and lost two in the tournament which was held Dec. 1-4 and came away with the Rookie of the Year (Hatchet) award for the 2022 season.
"It was an eye-opening experience," Bartholomew said. "It was absolutely intense, the nerves were real. I took a huge breath after my first game.
"It was like shooting a game-winning free throw, but you had to shoot 10 of them. Everybody there was putting up high scores. I averaged about what I throw in league, but there were some missed opportunities."
Bartholomew was proud of being selected the Rookie of the Year.
"That was totally unexpected," he said. "That was icing on the cake."
Bartholomew enjoyed socializing with the other throwers in the competition.
"Some of the guys I've studied and idolized and took pieces from what they do, I got to meet them," he said. "They're all super humble and accepting of new people coming in. It was a good atmosphere."
Bartholomew's main goal for 2023?
"To throw in this tournament again," he replied.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
