CAMAS VALLEY — The Days Creek/Riddle Wolves capped off a perfect football season, blitzing Camas Valley 36-12 on the Hornets' home field Friday night.
The Wolves finished 5-0 in the winter/spring 2021 football season, while the Hornets ended with a record of 2-2 after having their first two games of the season canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Days Creek/Riddle and Camas Valley were supposed to open their seasons against each other March 5, but instead played Friday night as part of the Oregon School Activities Association's Culmination Week.
Days Creek/Riddle senior quarterback Neston Berlingeri threw for a pair of touchdown passes, senior Cauy Jackson had two TD runs, and senior Jackson Williams caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a score as the Wolves raced to a 36-0 lead in the third quarter.
Camas Valley was driving for an early touchdown minutes into the first quarter before the Wolves' Rhyse Williams snared a bobbled pass for an interception deep in Days Creek/Riddle territory. Two plays later, Berlingeri threw an on-target bomb to Macs Whetzel which turned into a 91-yard TD, and the Wolves would not look back.
The Wolves added a second touchdown when Jackson Williams intercepted a pass by Camas Valley's Jared Standley and returned it 45 yards for a score.
Jackson tacked on TD runs of 14 yards in the second quarter and 32 yards in the third quarter, and Berlingeri's 64-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Williams pushed the Wolves to a 36-0 lead and instigated a running game clock.
Camas Valley got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, as River Wolfe broke through the middle of the line for a 21-yard scoring run, and Standley connected with Collin Ewing for a 25-yard TD pass.
Days Creek/Riddle;14;6;16;0;—;36
Camas Valley;0;0;0;12;—;12
First Quarter
DC/R — Whetzel 91 pass from Berlingeri (run failed)
DC/R — J. Wiliams 45 interception return (Jenks run)
Second Quarter
DC/R — Jackson 14 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
DC/R — Jackson 32 run (R. Williams run)
DC/R — J. Williams 64 pass from Berlingeri (Whetzel pass from Berlingeri)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Wolfe 21 run (pass failed)
CV — Ewing 25 pass from Standley (pass failed)
