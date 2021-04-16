Days Creek senior outside hitter Ashtyn Slater was selected the Player of the Year and junior Fiona Ketchum was the Libero of the Year in the Skyline League volleyball all-league voting done by the coaches for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Days Creek senior setter Megan Kruzic was a first-team selection and Days Creek’s Gloria Kruzic was voted Coach of the Year.
Also making the first-team were senior Brooklyn Wolfe of Camas Valley, juniors Samantha MacDowell and Halli Vaughn of North Douglas, senior Margaret Byle of Elkton and sophomore Trinidy Blanton of Powers.
Skyline League
All-League
Player of the Year — Ashtyn Slater, sr., Days Creek.
Libero of the Year — Fiona Ketchum, jr., Days Creek.
Coach of the Year — Gloria Kruzic, Days Creek.
First Team
Ashtyn Slater, sr., Days Creek; Brooklyn Wolfe, sr., Camas Valley; Samantha MacDowell, jr., North Douglas; Megan Kruzic, sr., Days Creek; Margaret Byle, sr., Elkton; Halli Vaughn, jr., North Douglas; Trinidy Blanton, soph., Powers.
Second Team
Tylie Bendele, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Brooklyn Williams, soph., North Douglas; Fiona Ketchum, jr., Days Creek; Alison Van Loon, jr., Yoncalla; Bailey Stufflebeam, soph., Days Creek; Hailey Holmgren, sr., Camas Valley; Nichole Noffsinger, soph., Yoncalla.
Honorable Mention
Brandi Skeen, sr., Glendale; Joy DeRoss, sr., Camas Valley; Zoey Pappas, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Madison Hold, sr., Riddle; Alli Hu, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Cassidy Bragg, sr., Yoncalla; Jayley Reich, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Cydni Dill, jr., North Douglas; Kenzie Walton, sr., Yoncalla; Kaycie Hamilton, sr., Yoncalla; Emilee Ball, sr., Riddle; Lauren Stallard, soph., Powers; Morgan Moody, soph., Glendale; Sage Knott, soph., Glendale; Asia Ward, soph., North Douglas; Audrey Griffiths jr., Pacific; Wiley Lang, jr., Pacific; Fiona Peralta, sr., Yoncalla; Jasman Kaur-Brar, soph., Elkton; Natasha Shepherd, jr., Elkton.
