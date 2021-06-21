NORTH POWDER — The Days Creek Wolves, who had given up 50 or more points just twice during the boys basketball season, saw their defense take its lumps in a 64-54 loss to Hosanna/Triad in the first round of the Class 1A state basketball tournament Monday night at Powder Valley High School.
"We just had too many breakdowns," Wolves coach James Ellis said. "It was just a lack of communication."
Micah Young scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the cooperative of Klamath Falls private schools, which outscored Days Creek 22-15 in the final eight minutes.
Zane DeGroot scored a game-high 23 points for Days Creek (9-4 overall), while Neston Berlingeri also hit double figures with 10. Macs Whetzel and Cauy Jackson scored eight points each also for the Wolves.
Days Creek fell into the consolation bracket, where it faced Trinity Lutheran at 9:45 a.m. at Powder Valley.
HOSANNA/TRIAD (64) — Micah Young 21, Sparks 12, Kensler 8, D. Deal 8, Throne 8, Grandy 5, Cross 2. Totals 21 14-16 64.
DAYS CREEK (54) — Zane DeGroot 23, Berlingeri 10, Whetzel 8, Jackson 8, Kruzic 3, Gaskell 2, Reedy. Totals 22 7-12 54.
Hosanna/Triad;15;13;14;22;—;64
Days Creek;17;12;10;15;—;54
3-point Goals — H/T 8 (Young 3, Kensler 2, D. Deal 2, Throne 1), D.C. 3 (Kruzic 1, Whetzel 1, DeGroot 1). Total Fouls — H/T 14, D.C. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.