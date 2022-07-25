The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewarts went 0-for-8 against their American Legion Area 4 rivals during the regular season.
Monday afternoon, the Docs finally put a notch in the win column and eliminated the defending AAA American Legion State champions.
Dominic Tatone threw five strong innings and the Dr. Stewart's evaded a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to beat the Emerald Challengers 5-4, knocking the Eugene-Springfield conglomerate out of the Oregon AAA state tournament at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
"I'm proud of their effort," Dr. Stewart's head coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "They got completely embarrassed the night before (a no-hit loss to the Medford Mustangs), but came back and beat a team that has handled us."
Tatone held the Challengers to three runs over five innings and struck out three, but relied on solid defense, stranding seven Emerald runners. Kade Johnson came on in relief in the sixth and immediately loaded the bases, but got a line-drive out to Austin Takahashi at shortstop, struck out the Challengers' C.J. Smith looking, and induced a groundball to first baseman Evan Corbin to end the threat.
The Challengers picked up a run in the top of the seventh, but the Docs turned a double play and ended the game on a catch of a line drive to Tatone in right field.
The Challengers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with some hard-hit balls in the third inning, beginning with a leadoff triple by Dillon Butler, who would immediately score on a double by Jack Riley. After a strikeout, Riley came home on a double to left by Cooper Mullins.
Facing another deficit against an Area 4 foe, the Docs would answer with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Carson Dunn led off the inning with a single to left, Takahashi hit a bloop single to shallow right field and Sebastian Watson walked to load the bases. Johnson drew a run-scoring walk and Corbin and Knox Hubbard hit sacrifice flies to give Roseburg a 3-2 lead.
"That's how we have to win games," Robbins said. "We run the bases well and do situational hitting. Whether it's pushing a bunt to move a runner over, stealing a base, a sac fly, I thought we did that well last night. With this club, that's a dynamic we can exploit, and the guys get excited when they see that stolen base, that bunt."
The Challengers tied the game in the top of the fifth when Nolan Crist singled home Mullins, but the Docs answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
With two outs, Hubbard reached on a fielding error by Challengers third baseman Eli Crist, then scored on a double from designated hitter Daniel Withers which was misplayed by Challengers left fielder Nolan Crist near the left field wall. Withers came around to score on a single to left by Braxton Dill.
Riley, Muillins and Butler each had two hits for the Challengers. Takahashi, with a pair of singles, was the only Docs batter with multiple hits.
Roseburg will take on Post 6 Barbers of Portland, which fell to the Medford Mustangs 6-5 in 11 innings in Monday's nightcap. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., while Medford will take on the Sherwood Lobos at 6 p.m. Sherwood stayed alive by beating the Salem Withnell Dodgers 8-6 in Monday's first game.
Robbins said Evan Corbin is slated to start for the Docs.
The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart's have split their two games against Post 6, both at the Papa's Pizza tournament hosted by the Emerald Challengers. Roseburg beat the Barbers 11-6 on July 2, but two days later got walloped by Post 6, 17-4.
Emerald Challengers;002;010;1;—;4;8;2
Dr. Stewart's;003;020;x;—;5;5;2
Anderson, Martinez (6) and Cook, Koffler (6); Tatone, K. Johnson (6) and Hubbard. W — Tatone. L — Anderson. SV — K. Johnson. 2B — Riley (EC), Mullins (EC), D. Withers (DS). 3B — Butler (EC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.