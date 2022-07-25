The field of eight teams was whittled down to six on Day 2 of the American Legion baseball AAA Oregon state tournament on Sunday at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg.
The Post 58 Crushers and the Beaverton Sockeyes were the first two teams eliminated from the double-elimination bracket. Two more teams will be bounced from the tourney on Monday.
The Crushers, out of the Salem/Keizer area, finished the season with a 13-3 loss in six innings to the Emerald Challengers out of Eugene/Springfield. Post 58 (17-22) managed just three hits against the Challengers, who took the lead with two runs in the first inning and scored in every frame except for the fourth.
The game ended early due to the 10-run rule after Jack Riley hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.
The Sherwood Lobos (14-9) knocked the Beaverton Sockeyes (14-13) out of the tournament with an 8-6 win in extra innings.
Beaverton’s Braeden Munger hit a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6 and force extra innings. In the top of the ninth, Brennan Wieg and Bowen Stinson drove in runs for the Lobos to help secure the win.
On the winner’s side of the bracket, the Post 6 Barbers (32-8-1) from the Portland-area outlasted the Salem Withnell Dodgers (24-22) in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel.
Barbers’ starter Joe Braukmiller pitched a complete-game shutout. He allowed just two hits and struck out five. Salem’s Brody McMullen was also impressive over 6 1/3 innings, but a balk in the first inning provided the only run the Barbers needed in the game.
In the nightcap, the Medford Mustangs (34-7) dominated the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s 6-0. Cody Borraggine and Owen Thompson combined to throw a no-hitter for Medford. Borraggine was perfect through 5 1/3 innings, before he was pulled from the game to preserve his availability later in the tournament. He finished with eight strikeouts among the 16 batters he faced.
Roseburg (21-18) committed four errors in the contest, helping the Mustangs take a 4-0 in the first two innings.
Monday’s schedule of games starts with the Sherwood Lobos and the Salem Withnell Dodgers at 1 p.m. The loser of the contest will be eliminated. The Docs will face the Emerald Challengers at 4 p.m. in another elimination game.
Day three wraps up with a battle of unbeatens. The Mustangs and Barbers will square off at 7 p.m.
Every game from the Legion baseball state tournament can be seen live streaming at 541radio.com, presented by The Cow Creek Tribe.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
