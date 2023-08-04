There’s no way to sugarcoat it. What sports fans of the Pac-12 Conference watched unfold Friday sucked.
The departures of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference, along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah leaving for the Big 12, has decimated the Pac-12 and will either make the conference a legacy of a bygone era or leave it so torn and tattered that it will never feel the same.
More than 100 years of traditions, memories, legacies and championships will go by the wayside. The stories won’t be forgotten. The memories will still be shared. The heroes of yesteryear will still be honored among the greats of college athletics.
But with no Pac-12 Conference for the major collegiate programs of the West Coast to call home, those ghosts of the past and stories of lore may not get their proper due.
Again, it sucks.
The pageantry of college sports is what has grown the industry. Generations of fans have carried on traditions and shared experiences. It’s the thing that has made the college realm different from professional sports.
Whenever there’s a devastating breakup, it’s natural to assign blame. Someone, or something, has to be at fault for the outcome that has altered our lives.
It’s easy to blame the one who’s leaving. How could they do this to us?
This is where we find the fanbases of the remaining teams in the, I guess, Pac-4. Oregon State fans are enraged at Oregon for leaving them high and dry. Washington State fans can’t believe the Huskies would walk out after so many years together.
I’ve been through my fair share of heartbreak. I know these feelings. But you can’t hold the decisions of Oregon and Washington against them.
It was the proverbial rock and a hard place.
Stay, accept a lesser amount in media revenue, but help preserve the century of traditions in the “Conference of Champions”.
Or go, take the deal that will provide your athletic department stability for at least the next decade and be painted as the villain that destroyed a long-time relationship.
Don’t blame the Ducks or Huskies for taking what was really the only option.
You want to be angry at someone? There’s plenty of options. Larry Scott. George Kliavkoff. The NCAA.
College sports live off the memories of the glory days, but this is no longer the days of John Wooden, the Tall Firs, Terry Baker or “the band is on the field!”
The modern era of college sports has been coming for years and leadership in the Pac-12, other Power 5 conferences and the NCAA have done a poor job of adapting, adjusting and doing what’s best for college athletics.
Conference commissioners have bargained with television networks for supremacy at the cost of the overall product. The NCAA has been absent when it matters most on decisions of how college sports should grow.
College sports won’t be slowing down any time soon. Fans will calm down as games begin again and soon enough we’ll be back in our school colors. There’s much more change on the horizon and my only hope is that leadership in college sports will have the forethought to do what’s best for the entire picture, not just the slice of the frame they occupy.
But, like I said, I’ve been through breakups before and unfortunately I’m confident this won’t be the last time we’re left heartbroken and looking to blame someone.
