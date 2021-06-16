WINSTON — Zack Wilson led four Douglas players in double figures with 13 points and the Trojans hammered visiting Brookings-Harbor 70-43 in a Far West League boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Sophomore Kahiki Nielsen and freshman Tyler Dustan both added 11 points and Jacob Fay scored 10 for Douglas, which blitzed the Bruins early to open a 37-12 halftime lead. The Trojans (3-1 overall, 2-1 FWL) outscored their guests 23-3 in the second quarter.
Oggie Badger scored 23 of his game-high 33 points in the second half for Brookings-Harbor (2-6, 2-6).
It has been a frustrating spring basketball season for the Trojans, who were playing their first game coming out of a second delay due to COVID-19 protocols.
"We've been pretty disappointed," coach Bid Van Loon said. "We had three kids quit after this last lockdown. Life was waiting for them, and this had been too much."
Douglas' first four games were wiped out because of COVID-19 contact tracing. After getting three contests under their belts, the Trojans were sidelined for another five games before taking the court Wednesday.
"Everybody just wants to finish on as positive a note as we can," Van Loon said.
The Trojans have two more regularly scheduled games this week, hosting St. Mary's Thursday and Sutherlin Friday. During the Oregon School Activities Association's "Culminating Week," Douglas is hopeful to earn a bid in the Class 3A version of the NCAA's National Invitation Tournament, an eight-team event to be held next week. The Trojans' status in that event is expected to be confirmed Saturday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (43) — Oggie Badger 33, Beaman 5, Christensen 4, Green 1, Harnes, Gallaher, Turner, Soule, Serna. Totals 16 10-24 43.
DOUGLAS (70) — Zack Wilson 13, Nielsen 11, Dunstan 11, Fay 10, Willard 7, O'Toole 6, Page 5, Jones 5, Willis 3, West, Metianu, Rincon. Totals 27 9-10 70.
Brookings-Harbor;9;3;13;18;—;43
Douglas;14;23;18;16;—;70
3-point Goals — B.H. 1 (Badger 1), Doug. 7 (Wilson 1, Fay 2, Dunsten 1, Jones 1, Willis 1, O'Toole 2). Total Fouls — B.H. 12, Doug. 21.
