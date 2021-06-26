The Douglas boys basketball team has been on a seemingly constant break since the 2021 spring/summer began in mid-May.
Douglas went 1-1 at the Class 3A “Yoda NIT” at Harrisburg High School earlier this week and capped off its season with a 51-43 victory over Class 4A Phoenix Wednesday at Talent Middle School.
The Trojans finished the season with five wins against four losses, the first time a Douglas boys basketball team has been on the “plus” side of the ledger since the Jason Dickover-coached Trojans went 13-11 and qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in 2001.
“It might not look like a big deal with the shortened season, but the winning record is an even bigger deal because we didn’t get to practice,” Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. “I can say in good faith that if we had had the time to practice — and play our full 14-game schedule — we could have gone 10-4.”
The truncated basketball season was thrown into a compactor for the Trojans, who were forced to cancel their first four games of the season due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. When Douglas did get back on the court, the Trojans went 2-1 over a three-game stretch before another round of quarantines wiped out the team’s next five games.
Douglas went 3-3 over its last six games, including reaching the semifinals of the “Yoda NIT,” which featured the best eight teams not included in the state championship tournament.
The Trojans opened that tournament Monday with a 68-62 victory over Nestucca, where Jacob Fay scored a game-high 17 points and Zack Wilson added 10. Douglas led 39-19 at halftime.
Tuesday night, the Trojans were manhandled by tournament host Harrisburg, 71-35. Fay and Wilson both had nine points, most of which came after Douglas was able to figure out the Eagles’ defense.
Fay and Wilson were both named to the all-Yoda team.
Wednesday, Brandon Willard scored 17 points and Kahiki Nielsen added 10 in the nonleague win over Phoenix.
Wilson, Willard and Fay are the lone seniors leaving the Douglas program.
