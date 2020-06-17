They didn't get a spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they're going to get some time on the diamond during the summer.
Eight teams will participate in the Douglas County high school summer baseball season, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Roseburg's Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Roseburg will field two teams and Umpqua Valley Christian, Sutherlin, North Douglas, Glide, Douglas and South Umpqua each have one. Each squad has a 16-game schedule, with the league season ending July 30 and a tournament tentatively set for Aug. 2-4.
"It's all about development, getting kids playing time," UVC coach Dave York said. "It's going to be fun."
York said all games will be seven innings, with a two-hour time limit.
The Roseburg teams will be coached by JJ Wolford and Chris Hubbard. Other coaches include Bret Prock (Sutherlin), Jeff Davis (North Douglas), Justin Bennett (Glide), Brian West (Douglas) and Steve Stebbins (South Umpqua).
"This is huge for the kids after losing their spring seasons," York said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.