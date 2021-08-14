The Pacific Racing Association held its annual Outlaw 100 Saturday night at the Douglas County Speedway.
Attendance was free to all spectators on Umpqua Community College Fan Appreciation Night.
The evening also include competition in the hardtops, PRA mini stocks and Cow Creek mini figure-8 classes.
The action was put on a significant hold during lap 20 of the hardtops scheduled 25-lap main event when two drivers made contact on the back straightaway entering Turn 3 and one of the cars nearly launched from the speedway into the north parking lot.
The driver of that car needed to be extricated, and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with undisclosed injuries, but was reportedly in good spirits when speaking to track personnel.
Due to the lengthy delay, the Outlaw 100 was shortened to just 50 laps instead of its scheduled 100 laps.
Look for results later this week in The News-Review.
