The Pacific Racing Association will be hosting the inaugural Roy Harvey Classic Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Formerly the West Coast Modified Shootout, Saturday night's 100-lap feature race will be held at the conclusion of the PRA's regularly scheduled races. Qualifying starts at 4 p.m., followed by racing at 6.
The name change for the speedway's feature event of the summer was brought on by a number of area PRA drivers who petitioned to have the event named after Harvey, who died in 2019 at age 89. Harvey raced at the speedway for more than 50 years.
The evening's slate of racing will include the usual hornets, super stocks, mini stocks and hardtops classes prior to the 100-lap sport modified main event.
The race will feature a total purse of $10,000, including $2,000 to the winner. In addition, each lap has a specific sponsor from the community. Every driver who leads a lap will receive a cash prize offered by that lap's sponsor
Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for active military, veterans and youth 15-and-younger. Youth 5-and-younger are admitted for free. The speedway also offers a family pass for $30 which includes two adults and unlimited youth.
The Roy Harvey Classic is presented by Sandy Hart of Century 21 The Neal Company Real Estate.
