SUTHERLIN — The Douglas football team notched its first victory of the 2021 winter/spring season on Saturday afternoon, beating Coquille 34-28 at Sutherlin High School.
The win ended an 11-game losing streak for the Trojans (1-2) dating back to 2019. A scoring summary and statistics were not available at press time.
"It was a good win," Douglas first-year coach Robin Knebel said. "This week in practice was tough for the kids. We challenged them and it carried over to today. They played four quarters of football."
Knebel said seniors Leevi Brown and Seth Christian ran the ball well for the Trojans. Contributing to the offensive attack were senior receivers Gavyn Jones, Tye Cross and Landen Lane. Jones, a cornerback, shined on defense.
"The whole offensive line played great," the coach said.
Coquille (2-1), a 2A team, has an outstanding player in junior running back/linebacker Gunner Yates.
The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Medford next Friday to play St. Mary's.
