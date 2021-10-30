SUTHERLIN — One of the most difficult seasons in recent Douglas High School football history came to an end Friday night with a 41-0 loss to St. Mary's at Sutherlin High School.

The Crusaders (5-4 overall) scored 28 second-quarter points to take a 35-0 lead at halftime, instigating a running game clock for the entirety of the second half.

St. Mary’s;7;28;0;6;—;41

Douglas;0;0;0;0;—;0

First Quarter

SM — Aldrich 3 run (Haynes kick)

Second Quarter

SM — Delplanche 19 pass from Haynes (Haynes run)

SM — Haynes 1 run (Haynes kick)

SM — Olson 15 run (Haynes kick)

SM — Delplanche 23 pass from Haynes (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

SM — Healy 4 run (no conversion attempt)

