Douglas girls rally falls short as Phoenix holds on, 47-43
DONOVAN BRINK
The News-Review
Dec 16, 2022

PHOENIX — After trailing by 16 points at halftime, the Douglas girls basketball team chipped away at host Phoenix's lead before falling 47-43 in a nonleague game Friday night.

Douglas shot just 19% from the field and committed 15 turnovers in the first half.

"We had to scratch and claw to get back into it," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said.

Kierra Bennett led the Trojans (2-3) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Anabell Delgado led three Pirates in double figures with 16 points.

Douglas is scheduled to host Reedsport on Dec. 29.

DOUGLAS (43) — Kierra Bennett 21, T. Polamalu 6, Perron 5, Avery 4, Hester 3, McWhorter 2, Rondeau 2, S. Polamalu. Totals 14 11-18 43.

PHOENIX (47) — Anabell Delgado 16, James 10, Woodward 10, Nolan 7, Rector 4, Mohamud, McConnell. Totals 17 6-22 47.

Douglas;10;4;9;20;—;43
Phoenix;22;8;5;12;—;47

3-Point Goals — Doug. 4 (T. Polamalu 2, Hester 1, Perron 1), Pho. 7 (Delgado 5, Nolan 1, Rector 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 14, Pho. 16.

JV Score — Phoenix def. Douglas.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
