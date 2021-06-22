OAKLAND — The Douglas Trojans overcame a stiff early challenge from Oakland, rallying for a 38-29 nonleague girls basketball victory over the Oakers Tuesday night at the Nut House.
Oakland jumped out to a 10-8 lead after one quarter, but Douglas' notable size advantage helped the Trojans outscore the Oakers 24-12 over the second and third quarters.
"I was very happy with our effort tonight," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said. "In the second and third quarters, their size and skill took over, but we fought our butts off."
Adrianna Sapp led the Trojans (7-4 overall) with 14 points while Male'ata Polamalu added nine. Douglas was tentatively scheduled to visit Glide Wednesday.
Tiana Oberman had 14 points — including four 3-pointers — and also had five rebounds and four steals for the Oakers, who end their season with a record of 4-11.
DOUGLAS (38) — Adrianna Sapp 14, Ma. Polamalu 9, Lund 6, Mi. Polamalu 5, Bennett 4, McWhorter, Perron, T. Polamalu, Avery. Totals 15 7-21 38.
OAKLAND (29) — Tiana Oberman 14, S. Sigl 5, Brownson 4, Witten 3, Vogelhunt 3, V. Sigl, Simonson, Busciglio, Pfaff. Totals 9 5-13 29.
Douglas;8;12;12;6;—;38
Oakland;10;6;6;7;—;29
3-point Goals — Doug. 1 (Ma. Polamalu 1), Oak. 6 (Oberman 4, Witten 1, Vogelhunt 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 16, Oak. 18. Fouled Out — Pfaff.
