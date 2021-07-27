Dominic Tatone turned in a stellar pitching performance and the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s overcame an early case of the hiccups, rallying to beat the Sherwood Lobos, 4-2, and reach the Final Four of the Oregon AAA American Legion Baseball State Tournament Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Tatone overcame two first-inning errors which spotted the Lobos a 2-0 lead, throwing an additional five innings of shutout baseball. For the game, Tatone allowed three hits while striking out five and walking two. Only one of the runs against Tatone was earned.
“He was very competitive on the mound today,” Docs head coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “Very huge. (Tatone’s outing) protects our pitching staff.”
Sherwood (16-9) jumped out to the early lead when Tyler Christiansen drew a walk to lead off the game. Caden Davis followed by getting on base with the help of a misplayed fly ball in the outfield. Bowen Stinson singled to score Christiansen, and Chase Highberger hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Davis.
The Docs, who had trouble swinging the bats in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Eugene Challengers, had more trouble finding a pitch to swing at against Lobos starter Austin Wolfe.
After a leadoff strikeout to open the bottom of the first, Dawson Gillespie ripped a double to left field. Spencer Six drew a walk, and Jett Black was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jace Stoffal walked to force Gillespie home, and Sebastian Watson and Kade Johnson drew two-out walks to force in two more runs and give the Docs a 3-2 lead.
Wolfe was pulled after issuing the walk to Watson, with Ryan Boggs taking the mound for the Lobos.
Dr. Stewart’s added an insurance run in the bottom of the third inning when Black hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on a single by Watson.
Both teams were limited to just four hits, while the Docs committed three errors. Sherwood had six runners left on base, the Docs five.
“I was more concerned with where our heads were at,” Robbins said, referring to the team’s reaction to the Eugene loss.
With the win, the Docs (30-16) will take on Area 4 champion Medford at noon Tuesday in an elimination game, with either Austin Anderson or Evan Corban taking the mound for Dr. Stewart’s. Eugene has guaranteed itself a spot in the championship game, and will play the Post 6 Barbers today at 3 p.m. The Challengers topped Medford 10-9 in Monday’s late game.
Lobos 200 000 0 — 2 4 0
Docs 301 000 x — 4 4 3
Tatone, Black (7) and Six; Wolfe, Boggs (1) and Stinson. W — Tatone (4-4). L — Wolfe. SV — Black (3). 2B — Gillespie (DS).
