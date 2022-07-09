Douglas County Speedway hosted more than two dozen drivers with a need for speed Saturday afternoon at the 2022 Graffiti Drags.

Entrants in a variety of souped-up equipment participated in hours of "grudge" matches along the back straightaway of the speedway as part of Roseburg's Graffiti Weekend celebration.

Justin Hill of Roseburg put on an impressive performance in his stripped down Geo Tracker. The 38-year-old said he transformed the compact sport utility vehicle into a sprinter mostly from parts he found in a junk pile. 

Meanwhile, Nathan Lansdown of Sunny Valley was burning some rubber in his 1988 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z28, which he said he's had for the past four years and normally races in drag events at Coos Bay Speedway.

In all, 27 drivers took part in the event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. and wrapped up shortly before 4 p.m.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

