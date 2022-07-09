Nathan Landon poses with his custom 1988 Chevrolet Camaro that took a year to completely modify for drag racing. He competed Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway during a Graffiti Weekend drag race event.
Drag racers set off down the racetrack Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg during a Graffiti Weekend event.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Cars fly over the finish line Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway during a Graffiti Weekend drag race event.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
A racer's Dodge Charger screams through the Douglas County Speedway during a Graffiti Weekend drag race event.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Racing enthusiasts gather to watch the drag races Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Nathan Landon poses with his custom 1988 Chevrolet Camaro that took a year to completely modify for drag racing. He competed Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway during a Graffiti Weekend drag race event.
Racers used heavily modified vehicles to gain advantage during the drag races held Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
A racer flies down the curve during a drag race Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway during a Graffiti Weekend event.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Racing enthusiasts gather to watch the drag races Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Michael Dimock flies over the finish line with his heavily modified Honda during a Graffiti Weekend drag race event Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway.
Michael Dimok's heavily modified Honda rests while other cars compete Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway during a Graffiti Weekend drag race event.
Douglas County Speedway hosted more than two dozen drivers with a need for speed Saturday afternoon at the 2022 Graffiti Drags.
Entrants in a variety of souped-up equipment participated in hours of "grudge" matches along the back straightaway of the speedway as part of Roseburg's Graffiti Weekend celebration.
Justin Hill of Roseburg put on an impressive performance in his stripped down Geo Tracker. The 38-year-old said he transformed the compact sport utility vehicle into a sprinter mostly from parts he found in a junk pile.
Meanwhile, Nathan Lansdown of Sunny Valley was burning some rubber in his 1988 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z28, which he said he's had for the past four years and normally races in drag events at Coos Bay Speedway.
In all, 27 drivers took part in the event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. and wrapped up shortly before 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.