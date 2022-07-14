TRIANGLE LAKE — The University of Oregon football program has confirmed that tight end Spencer Webb has died from injuries suffered in a cliff diving accident Wednesday afternoon at Triangle Lake.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was investigating an accidental death, which was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m., stating that a 22-year-old male had fell and struck his head.
Bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb, and Lane County Search and Rescue assisted with bringing Webb back onto the roadway as his body was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.
While the Sheriff’s Office had not yet confirmed Webb’s identity as of a press release issued at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, first-year Ducks head coach Dan Lanning posted a statement via his Twitter account shortly before 10 p.m.
“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” Lanning wrote.
Among those who responded to Lanning’s tweet was 14-year-old Jayden Hartman, who said he was climbing the cliff with Webb and witnessed the fall.
“I told him that we shouldn’t go any further up because ive witnessed tragedies at the same place before, he continued to climb up but I refused to follow him I watched him fall,” Hartman tweeted.
Recruited as a four-star, top-10 tight end nationally out of Sacramento’s Christian Brothers High School, Webb was a fifth-year junior entering the 2022 season. In 29 career games, Webb had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns, the majority of which came during the 2019 season, when he had 18 catches for 209 yards and three scores. He had 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
