It’s been a challenging season for the Roseburg High School football team.
There were obvious question marks going into the season after graduation took its toll on the program, but there was hope that Roseburg had enough experience returning and young talent on the roster to make it through the season.
Unfortunately, Roseburg has never really gotten a chance to play with a full deck.
Running back Cayden Eckel, a breakout star last year for Roseburg, says it’s been frustrating this season. He feels the Indians never really had a chance to play with a full deck.
After rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, Eckel was expected to help lead the offense once again this season. He’s done that, but things have been a lot less explosive.
“Obviously, coming off the thousand yard season … this season isn’t what I was hoping for,” said Eckel, who has tallied 298 yards on the ground during his junior campaign. “I’m hoping next year will be a beastly season, like it was last year.”
Standing at 5-foot-7, Eckel is an elusive back with excellent balance and bursts of speed. His ability to hide amongst the offensive line and sneak through a hole has helped him break off long runs on numerous occasions.
But those opportunities have been more rare this season as teams are loading the box to plug every nook and cranny. Eckel was finally able to cross the goal line last week in Roseburg’s 42-6 loss to North Medford last week.
With the season down to its final three games of the regular season, Eckel is determined as ever to keep the team focused on getting better. Roseburg is scheduled to host No. 8 South Salem for homecoming this Friday night.
Kickoff from Finlay Field is slated for 7 p.m.
“I want to see 100% determination on every play,” Eckel said. “I think that’s a huge part of last year’s team. They cared about what happened. They had a lot of losing seasons previously and they got sick and tired of it and they decided to become champions. That’s what I’m hoping I’ll see in these last couple of games is that these guys step up to be the monsters I know they can be.”
South Salem (5-1, 3-1 Special District 1) will be just the latest Top 10 opponent for Roseburg (0-5, 0-4). The Indians have already faced three teams ranked in the top 10 of the OSAA coaches poll and will also still square off with No. 9 South Medford next week.
Despite the uphill battle, Eckel wants to see Roseburg football back on top and says it takes a buy-in from everyone.
“Everybody has to be in it. It just can’t be one player carrying the team. It doesn’t work like that in football. There’s a reason why there’s 11 people on that field and 11 people have to work together.”
In other league contests Friday, North Medford and Sheldon meet to determine first place in the standings. Both teams enter with 4-0 league records.
South Medford visits Grants Pass. McNary travels to West Salem for a battle of winless teams. North Salem and Sprague meet for a Thursday night game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.