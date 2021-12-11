CONDON — Eduardo Barrera scored a game-high 21 points to lead the host Condon Blue Devils to a 47-36 boys basketball win over Elkton in the first round of the Condon Christmas Tournament Friday night.

Cash Boe led Elkton with 14 points.

Elkton was scheduled to play Eddyville in the consolation game Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

ELKTON (36) — Cash Boe 14, Luzier 7, Allen 6, Hazen 4, Cael Boe 3, Sabo 2, Block, Woody, Geyer, Rausch. Totals 14 7-16 36..

CONDON (47) — Eduardo Barrera 21, Br. Carnine 10, Geer 6, Conboy 5, Bl. Carnine 3, Holm 2, Helms, Wilkins, Johnson, Greenwood. Totals 19 5-15 47.

Elkton;6;10;15;5;—;36

Condon;12;13;12;10;—;47

3-point goals — Elk. 1 (Allen 1), Con. 4 (Greer 2, Bl. Carnine 1, Barrera 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 13, Con. 17.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

