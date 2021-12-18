Elkton defeats Triangle Lake, 49-38 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 18, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKTON — Cash Boe posted another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Elkton handed Triangle Lake a 49-38 loss on Saturday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.Sean Hazen scored eight points and Gavyn Woody added eight for the Elks (5-2).Mitch Dumford had a double-double for the Lakers (3-2) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.Elkton is scheduled to travel to South Wasco County Monday for a nonleague contest. TRIANGLE LAKE (38) — Mitch Dumford 15, Eastburn 5, M. Wyse 5, Esty 5, Gamache 2, Mather 2, B. Wyse 2, Disla 2, Hubbard. Totals 14-56 9-17 38.ELKTON (49) — Cash Boe 24, Hazen 8, Woody 6, Cael Boe 6, Allen 3, Sabo 2, Block, Geyer, Rausch. Totals 19-47 6-16 49.T. Lake;7;7;11;13;—;38Elkton;16;8;17;8;—;493-Point Shots — T.L. 1 (Eastburn), Elk. 5 (Cash Boe 3, Woody 2). Total Fouls — T.L. 22, Elk. 13. Rebounds — T.L. 31 (Dumford 12), Elk. 35 (Cash Boe 11). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys lose to Franklin 48-46 on buzzer-beater Douglas handles Days Creek, 61-35 No. 1 Baylor leans on Brown, Akinjo, Flagler to beat Oregon Legas comes off bench to lead Utah State past Oregon State Douglas routs Days Creek, 60-29 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
