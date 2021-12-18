ELKTON — Cash Boe posted another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Elkton handed Triangle Lake a 49-38 loss on Saturday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.

Sean Hazen scored eight points and Gavyn Woody added eight for the Elks (5-2).

Mitch Dumford had a double-double for the Lakers (3-2) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Elkton is scheduled to travel to South Wasco County Monday for a nonleague contest.

TRIANGLE LAKE (38) — Mitch Dumford 15, Eastburn 5, M. Wyse 5, Esty 5, Gamache 2, Mather 2, B. Wyse 2, Disla 2, Hubbard. Totals 14-56 9-17 38.

ELKTON (49) — Cash Boe 24, Hazen 8, Woody 6, Cael Boe 6, Allen 3, Sabo 2, Block, Geyer, Rausch. Totals 19-47 6-16 49.

T. Lake;7;7;11;13;—;38

Elkton;16;8;17;8;—;49

3-Point Shots — T.L. 1 (Eastburn), Elk. 5 (Cash Boe 3, Woody 2). Total Fouls — T.L. 22, Elk. 13. Rebounds — T.L. 31 (Dumford 12), Elk. 35 (Cash Boe 11).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.