CRANE — Elkton held its own with No. 1-ranked Crane for a half, but the host Mustangs ran away for a 73-51 Class 1A boys basketball playoff victory Saturday.

With the win, the top-seeded Mustangs (28-0 overall) advanced to the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City, while Elkton ended its season at 17-11 overall.

"We played well, but we ran out of gas a little bit," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We had to take some chances toward the end and they capitalized. We got beat by the better team today."

Cody Siegner had 20 points and seven rebounds and Jared Zander also scored 20 points for Crane, which outscored Elkton 43-24 in the second half.

Cash Boe finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Trevyn Luzier scored 12 points and Andrew Allen had 11 points for the Elks, who did not have a senior on their 2021-20 roster.

Crane will tip off the Class 1A State Tournament against Skyline League champion North Douglas Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Baker High School in Baker City.

ELKTON (51) — Cash Boe 15, Luzier 12, Allen 11, Woody 8, Cael Boe 4, Geyer 1, Sabo, Rausch, Block, Hazen, Hastings. Totals 19 4-12 51.

CRANE (73) — Cody Siegner 20, Jared Zander 20, Nichols 15, Taylor 9, Krueger 5, Thompson 2, Friedrichsen 2, M. Clark, R. Clark, Rose, Rooseboom, Jo. Zander. Totals 26 12-20 73.

Elkton;17;10;10;14;—;51

Crane;18;12;19;24;—;73

3-point goals — Elk. 9 (Luzier 4, Wood 2, Cash Boe 2, Allen 1), Cra. 9 (Jar. Zander 6, Nichols 2, Siegner 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 17, Cra. 14. Rebounds — Elk. 33 (Cash Boe 13), Cra. 25 (Siegner 7).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.