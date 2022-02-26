Elkton falls to top-seeded Crane 73-51, knocked out Class 1A boys playoffs DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Feb 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRANE — Elkton held its own with No. 1-ranked Crane for a half, but the host Mustangs ran away for a 73-51 Class 1A boys basketball playoff victory Saturday.With the win, the top-seeded Mustangs (28-0 overall) advanced to the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City, while Elkton ended its season at 17-11 overall."We played well, but we ran out of gas a little bit," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We had to take some chances toward the end and they capitalized. We got beat by the better team today."Cody Siegner had 20 points and seven rebounds and Jared Zander also scored 20 points for Crane, which outscored Elkton 43-24 in the second half.Cash Boe finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Trevyn Luzier scored 12 points and Andrew Allen had 11 points for the Elks, who did not have a senior on their 2021-20 roster.Crane will tip off the Class 1A State Tournament against Skyline League champion North Douglas Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Baker High School in Baker City. ELKTON (51) — Cash Boe 15, Luzier 12, Allen 11, Woody 8, Cael Boe 4, Geyer 1, Sabo, Rausch, Block, Hazen, Hastings. Totals 19 4-12 51.CRANE (73) — Cody Siegner 20, Jared Zander 20, Nichols 15, Taylor 9, Krueger 5, Thompson 2, Friedrichsen 2, M. Clark, R. Clark, Rose, Rooseboom, Jo. Zander. Totals 26 12-20 73.Elkton;17;10;10;14;—;51Crane;18;12;19;24;—;733-point goals — Elk. 9 (Luzier 4, Wood 2, Cash Boe 2, Allen 1), Cra. 9 (Jar. Zander 6, Nichols 2, Siegner 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 17, Cra. 14. Rebounds — Elk. 33 (Cash Boe 13), Cra. 25 (Siegner 7). Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkton Sport Basketball Rebound Boe Class 1a Playoff Tournament Jared Zander Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg's Oksana Davyda reacts to Russia's attack on her native country, Ukraine Once-in-a-lifetime date brings reasons to celebrate Blaze destroys warehouse in Winchester Heard kicked out of Capitol for not wearing mask Father, son both jailed after fight over dog's pedicure Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers SWANSON GROUP IS HIRING Advertising Sales Manager Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Peterson's 3 with seconds left lifts No. 16 USC over Oregon Together at last: a wedding 50 years in the making Roseburg advances six wrestlers to 6A quarterfinals Douglas falls to Creswell 50-46 in overtime, knocked from 3A playoffs No. 3 North Douglas blasts Eddyville, 71-24, on way to state tournament Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.