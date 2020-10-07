Former Portland State University women's basketball player Jordan Stotler has signed a professional contract to play in Germany.
Stotler, a 2016 graduate of Roseburg High School out of Camas Valley, has signed with BC Pharmaserv Marburg, which plays in the top professional division in Germany.
Stotler completed her Portland State career this past season. The 6-foot-4 post broke PSU's single-season record for blocked shots with 100, leading the Big Sky Conference (3.1 average). She also averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds (ranking third in the league).
Stotler was named Big Sky Player of the Week on Jan. 7 after averaging 10.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.5 blocks per game in the Vikings' wins over Eastern Washington and Idaho. Earlier in the season, she tied the PSU record with nine blocked shots in a game against Tennessee.
"I am super excited for this opportunity, I feel like Marburg will be a great fit for me, and I can't wait to see the history of Germany and play the game I love there," Stotler said.
"I couldn't have had this opportunity without the great coaches and teammates I had at PSU, Coach Kennedy, Chelsey (Gregg), Keithan (Gregg) and Carly (Meister) all prepared me so well for this opportunity. I owe a lot of it to them."
"We are excited for Jordan and her next step in her amazing career," PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy said. "I know she has worked so hard for this opportunity and she will be an excellent professional player. From her time at Umpqua Community College to finishing at PSU, she developed into one of the most versatile players in the Big Sky Conference with her ability to score around the basket, her three-point shooting and her defensive presence. BC Pharmaserv Marburg is getting a very skilled basketball player and an even better person."
A two-year letter-winner for the Vikings, Stotler was a starter on the 2018-19 Big Sky Conference championship team.
Stotler began her collegiate career at UCC, playing two seasons for Dave Stricklin and helping the Riverhawks advance to the NWAC Tournament championship game in 2018. She was the South Region MVP as a freshman and is the NWAC career record-holder in blocks (283).
Stotler was a two-time first-team All-Southwest Conference selection at Roseburg, helping the Indians finish fifth in the Class 6A state tournament in 2015.
