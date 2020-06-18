Giving back to the community is important to Makinna Akers and Jacey Conklin.
The two former Roseburg High School softball standouts will hold a free pitching and catching clinic for kids, presented by Indian Fastpitch, on Thursday, June 25, at the Roseburg Stewart Park field.
The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Due to Phase 2 social distancing guidelines, Akers said the clinic will have a limit of 85 participants.
Akers, who turns 25 on June 27, was an all-state pitcher for RHS, graduating in 2013. She went on to pitch for Division I Boston University, earning first-team all-conference honors as a senior in 2017. She played overseas in Germany following graduation.
Akers, who's working toward completing her nursing requirements at Warner Pacific University in Portland, lives in Sherwood and gives private pitching lessons.
Conklin, 23, played with Akers at RHS and graduated in 2015. The catcher was the Southwest Conference Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection as a senior.
Conklin played four seasons at Oregon Tech, an NAIA school in Klamath Falls. She received honorable mention all-conference as a senior in 2019. She graduated last year and is back in Roseburg.
"When I was growing up, there weren't a lot of people around who were able to help out (with clinics)," Akers said. "I want to make sure Roseburg has that opportunity. With the COVID, a lot of the girls haven't been able to play much or be coached and we want to give them an opportunity to get out of the house and play some softball with instruction."
"Makinna reached out to me about this and it's super important right now because of what's going on (with the pandemic)," Conklin said. "Some of the girls aren't playing and we want to keep them in shape. I like working with younger kids and seeing them progress."
Akers started playing club softball with Indian Fastpitch when she was 10 and developed into one of the top pitchers in the state by the time she left the high school program, getting some valuable experience with the Northwest Bullets.
"Without Indian Fastpitch, I wouldn't have been able to do the things I've done in softball," Akers said. "You learn more and get more out of the summer season than you do during the high school season. In summer ball, you're playing against kids from all over the state and nation and figure out how hard you have to push to get better."
Two individuals who Akers singled out in her development as a pitcher were Nikki Coplin and Mike White.
Coplin was an all-state pitcher at Glide, leading the Wildcats to the Class 3A state championship in 1997 and went on to play at Linfield College. White, currently the head softball coach at the University of Texas, guided Oregon for nine seasons from 2010-18.
"Nikki taught me how to pitch," Akers said. "In the two years I worked with her I gained 20 miles per hour on my fastball. She was amazing."
Conklin agreed summer softball was the difference for her getting the opportunity to play collegiately.
"It was a great feeder for the high school program and kept you in shape," she said. "If you want to play in college and aren't playing summer ball, you're probably not going to get a scholarship."
Conklin admits she misses the competitive side of fastpitch softball.
"I had four good years (at Oregon Tech) and it was a fun ride," Conklin said. "But it's a chapter of my life that's over and I want to give back to the game."
For more information on the clinic, contact Akers on her Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.