The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s won 30 games during the 2021 American Legion Baseball season.
Not bad for a team on which a majority of its players were a year behind in their development.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 Oregon high school baseball season as well as that for many colleges. The Docs tried to play a schedule during the summer of 2020 when COVID-19 cases had begun to decline, but that was quickly stifled by a July spike during which many teams pulled the plug.
So it wasn’t surprising that the Docs — with a roster split between seasoned veterans and first-year players — looked a little shaky when the season got under way.
“We always have high expectations, but realistically, it was just about getting back on the field and playing competitive baseball,” Docs skipper Jeremiah Robbins said. “The biggest thing was to get the team back together and get people back in the stands.
“We knew we were a little bit away. We overachieved from where we were.”
The Docs got off to a mediocre start before a six-game winning streak in mid-June gave the appearance the team was getting on track. However, most of those wins were coming in non-Area 4 competition.
The team swung on a pendulum: they could score 12 runs one game and get shut out the next, sometimes in the same doubleheader. Dr. Stewart’s made a habit of splitting season series with their Area 4 opponents, finishing with a 9-7 record during its league season.
“We started shaky at the beginning of the year,” said Jace Stoffal, a four-year Docs veteran. “It was very hit or miss. We would destroy a team, then turn around and not play so well.”
Even though the Docs were guaranteed a spot in the state AAA tournament as the designated host, the team had a shot to win Area 4 outright when they traveled to U.S. Cellular Field for a doubleheader against the six-time reigning champion Medford Mustangs.
Dr. Stewart’s led 6-2 headed to the bottom of the seventh inning in the opener before Medford posted a five-run rally to win 7-6, then won the nightcap 9-0 to close out the season and claim the Area 4 title.
“We just flushed it,” Stoffal said of the season-ending sweep. “We were 0-0 going into the state tournament.”
Stoffal (Roseburg High School), who recently signed to play at the University of Oregon in 2021-22, was joined by Jett Black (Roseburg) and Spencer Six (Roseburg) as the team’s predominant leaders over the past two months. Austin Anderson (Roseburg) completed his Docs career with three seasons under his belt, while Tyler Thornton (Reedsport) made the most of his late-season chances during his first and only Docs season.
“Jace was the vocal leader and by example as well,” Robbins said. “Spencer was huge as well, and now those guys will pass the torch on to the next group.”
Stoffal finished the season with a 7-0 pitching record and 0.53 earned-run average, almost unheard of at the American Legion level.
“It’s been awesome,” Stoffal said of his four years wearing the blue and orange. “I love putting on the Docs uni and competing. We play for the community.”
Six (.329 batting average), Anderson (.323, two triples, two home runs) and Stoffal (.320, four triples) were the team’s top three hitters, while Black led the team with four HRs.
Robbins said the loss of essentially an entire year of development for all of his players, including his college returners, played a big role in the team’s inconsistency.
“That’s 100% of the reason,” Robbins said. “We missed out on 55 games last year. That’s a dagger for development. When your competition is getting 60-65 games in a summer, that’s a big piece.”
So where do the Docs go from here? Provided all age-eligible players return for next season, Dr. Stewart’s will have potentially eight roster spots available, and will be picking from a county which had a number of very young high school rosters during the truncated 2021 spring season.
THE FUTUREOne good sign for the Docs is that they could have three of their four starting infielders back in third baseman Dawson Gillespie (Roseburg), Austin Takahashi (Roseburg) and Kade Johnson (South Umpqua), although part-time first baseman Dominic Tatone (Roseburg) could fill that role.
In the outfield, Robbins will be looking for a replacement for Black, the team’s full-time centerfielder most of the season, while Logan Klopfenstein (Roseburg) is likely to be back in one of corner outfield spots.
However, one position the Docs won’t have to worry about is behind the plate.
When Spencer Six went down with a hamstring strain early in the season, Roseburg senior-to-be Knox Hubbard filled in admirably. Robbins called up Parker Burke (Roseburg), the son of former Major League catcher Jamie Burke, as a backup to Hubbard, and Burke performed well defensively.
“We won some games and didn’t really fall off that much,” Robbins said of his catching personnel once Six was sidelined. “I’m excited about our depth behind the plate.”
Evan Corbin, a 15-year-old sophomore-to-be at Roseburg, stands to be one of Dr. Stewart’s top pitchers in 2022. Although he suffered from some forearm tightness late in the season, Corbin posted a 6-0 record and a 3.10 ERA. Tatone, Klopfenstein and Ever Lamm (South Umpqua) will also be options on the mound for Robbins should they choose to return.
Robbins will also have the opportunity to evaluate eligible players from Roseburg’s Pepsi Bottlecaps, who went 25-5 this summer and open the American Legion Baseball A State Tournament Wednesday in Aurora.
Between the Docs, ‘Caps, Dr. Randol’s Crowns and Loggers, the Roseburg American Legion baseball program won more than a combined 80 games this summer.
“I’m really proud of what Pepsi did,” Robbins said of the Eric Savage-led Bottlecaps. “We have good talent in this program and guys who want to compete. We have the pieces to get back to that winning culture and get the Docs back where we want to be.”
