Brothers Drew Dawson, left, and Carter Dawson, right, pose with a youth wrestler following a tournament earlier this month during a three-week trip sponsored by the Oregon Wrestling Cultural Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Wildlife sanctuaries, host families, different cultures and wrestling.
A lot of wrestling.
Dixonville brothers Drew and Carter Dawson returned home Tuesday after a three-week voyage to South Africa as part of the Oregon Wrestling Cultural Exchange’s Team Oregon, a trip which included a full boys and girls team meeting up with some of South Africa’s top wrestlers.
The teams departed from Sea-Tac International Airport in Seattle for Cape Town, South Africa, on July 26. Twenty hours later, the wrestlers were on the ground at the southwest tip of the African continent.
That’s where the real adventure began.
Wrestlers were connected with host families during their one-week stay in Cape Town, where there was daily training leading to a pair of dual meets against teams from the South African Wrestling Federation.
Team Oregon coach Mike Simons led a clinic where Oregon and Cape Town wrestlers sparred together, learning a little bit from each other.
The Dawsons each wrestled 20 matches during the trip, Drew going 20-0 and Carter finishing 18-2.
“We got to see things they do that we could fix up a little bit,” Drew said.
“Just seeing the wrestling culture, how different it is between us and them,” Carter added.
While in Cape Town, Team Oregon had the opportunity to visit a raptor reserve and a crocodile sanctuary and, during their stay, took a visit to a nearby orphanage where the team provided treats and smiles to the children, who returned those smiles even through a mild language barrier.
After the trip to Cape Town, the teams headed northeast to Johannesburg for two tournaments and another round of dual meets over the final two weeks of the trip.
While the wrestling went smoothly, Drew — the lighter of the two brothers — noted the regular dinner menu with their host families.
“There are barbecues every night,” Drew said. “That’s a lot of meat.”
The brothers contributed to that supply of meat while staying with their host family in Johannesburg, who led the boys on a guided hunt for impala, similar to antelope which can be found in eastern Oregon.
Both Carter and Drew bagged an impala for their host family following a tournament on Aug. 6 on the host family’s ranch.
After three weeks, plenty of adventures and even more mat time, Carter Dawson didn’t hesitate to note his favorite part of the trip.
“Probably the hunt,” Carter said. “Are you ever going to be able to do that again?”
