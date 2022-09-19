CANYONVILLE — Ankle biters — two-legged and four — stole the show at the Fall Classic Rodeo in Canyonville. For the first time in two years, the annual event was held Saturday and Sunday at the Seven Feathers Casino Resort rodeo grounds.
Under the watchful eye of a hawk circling overhead, along with intermittent spells of sweltering heat from the fall sun high above, rodeo fans of all ages enjoyed everything from barrel racing and bronc busting to bull riding and mutton bustin’.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the preshow started with a bang. With the clang of a large metal gate, a small boy exited a chute atop a high-speed sheep in front of a cheering crowd. Holding on for dear life — on top of the fuzzy animal that did not appear to want a passenger — the boy lasted a few seconds before landing in the dirt.
The boys and girls who signed up to try their luck at mutton bustin’ each took turns riding the wooly animals for as long as they could. With a prized buckle on the line, Thomas Asbill ultimately walked away the winner.
The show officially started with a grand entry event that included reading the names of tribal members the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians has recently lost. Following a riderless horse tribute around the arena, an opening prayer given in the Takelma language and the National Anthem being played on a violin, nearly three hours of non-stop, dirt-raising rodeo action commenced.
Participants come from all over the West to participate in the two-day event. Cash prizes and buckles of all shapes and sizes are on the line. Here, the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls are being made.
One of the event’s youngest participants, 3-year-old Piper Crume of Grants Pass, is a future barrel racer in the making. Piper’s pony was led around the ring by her running dad, CJ, while the crowd roared with wild applause.
Two other crowd faves involved broncos and bulls, and a whole lot of bucking. In these two categories, the win columns all went to the animals.
As bull after bull tallied up victories over the cowboys who tried their best to last the eight seconds needed to net a score, a black-and-white border collie named Annie was the true ruler of the ring.
While cowboy after cowboy failed to claim the $7,500 bull riding prize, Annie kept every 1,000-plus pound bull in line. As each cowboy dusted himself off, Annie sprang to action to herd the ornery bull that bucked him back into the pens. Nipping at their heels, the estimated 35-pound dog showed everyone who the real boss was.
“It looks like Annie is the one who earned the $7,500 pot today,” the announcer said.
Along with the typical rodeo pomp and circumstance, there was crowd participation as well — at least for those under 10 years of age. A pig scramble was held for the rodeo’s youngest fans.
Prior to a black-and-white piglet being let out of a box in the middle of the arena, 3, 4 and 5-year-olds were invited to get a head start at the catch-and-carry event. They chased the squealing piglet around before Jolie Woody, one of the older kids who was invited to join later, eventually caught it.
While the rodeo scene was familiar for many in attendance, for some, it was their first rodeo.
“I’ve been wanting to come for years, but my husband always has to work,” Tracy Pedro, a visitor from Medford, said. “Since this was on a Sunday, we were finally able to come.
“I love watching the horses, but it’s hard to watch bull riding because I don’t like to see people get hurt,” she added. “We will definitely come again.”
