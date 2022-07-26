Riley Watson of Oakland and son Kalob Watson of Roseburg raced to a 1-2 finish in the inaugural Roy Harvey Classic Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
The father-son duo took the top two spots in the 100-lap feature event, with Kalob Watson clocking the fastest lap of the race at 16.022 seconds. But his old man, Riley, never ran a lap slower than 17.789 seconds and edged the kid by 0.452 seconds at the checkered flag.
A total of 14 drivers entered the feature event of the Pacific Racing Association season, with just four sport modified drivers completing all 100 laps. Tom Elam of Powers finished third and Monte Cox was fourth.
The race got off to a bumpy start when Elam and Kael Beck — from Victoria Island, British Columbia, Canada — got tangled up heading into the first turn. Elam would recover, but Newberg-based driver Mark Pothoff attempted to avoid the collision and veered off course into the tire wall between the first and second turns, effectively ending his night before it got started.
While Elam would complete the race, Beck ultimately headed to the pits after 18 laps.
The race, formerly known as the West Coast Modified Shootout, was brought on by a number of area PRA drivers who petitioned to have the event named after Harvey, who died in 2019 at age 89. Harvey raced at the speedway for more than 50 years.
Saturday night, Roy Harvey's son, John Harvey, finished fifth as one of three drivers to complete 99 laps of the evening's finale. Dale Roth (99 laps) and Blake Harvey — John Harvey's son — finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
