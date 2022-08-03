The players of the future — for Roseburg High School and perhaps some other area schools — have been getting time in on the turf at Finlay Field this week.
The RHS Youth Football Camp, for players in grades K-8, started Monday night and concludes Thursday.
RHS head coach Dave Heuberger said around 140 players are participating in the youth camp, which emphasizes fundamentals and techniques. No contact is involved.
Heuberger and members of his coaching staff are instructing the camp along with returning RHS players.
“It’s the most fun week that we have here as a program,” Heuberger said. “Getting those little guys out there running around, trying to get them to enjoy the game of football. A lot of it is just the interaction with them. With the high school portion (of the camp), there’s not as much time there to be on task.
“It’s nice to have a random conversation with a 7-year-old ... just talking to those kids and getting to know them. It’s kind of cool — the high school kids have all been in that spot when they were a part of our youth program and part of camp. It’s a good deal, and something our kids and program can give back to the community.”
Heuberger has enjoyed watching the youth players show their skills during the week.
“We want to get them on Finlay Field, give them some tools that will make them successful when they go into their football season,” he said. “Getting them to want to put on a Roseburg Indian football jersey when they’re older.
“The biggest piece would be connections. Those connections that high school kids give to the youth campers. Hopefully the youth campers will be up in the stands cheering for the guys on Friday nights.”
Heuberger is entering his seventh year as RHS’s head coach. The Indians made their first Class 6A playoff appearance under Heuberger in 2021, finishing 9-2 overall and losing to Summit in the second round. Heuberger was selected the 6A Co-Coach of the Year.
Following the high school camp next week, Roseburg will begin practice on Aug. 15. The Tribe will open its season Sept. 2, traveling to Beaverton to face Mountainside.
“It’s a brand new chapter obviously,” Heuberger said. “We have some pieces we really like coming back. We have some athletic kids who are inexperienced, yet they’re athletic and have been coming up through our program. Every year is a new group, and I’m excited to see how this team comes together.”
The Southwest Conference is no longer. Roseburg will be a member of Special District 1, which includes Grants Pass, McNary, North Medford, North Salem, Sheldon, South Medford, South Salem, Sprague and West Salem.
Heuberger likes being in a bigger conference.
“It’s a great setup,” he said. “Having a bigger league will help us with RPI (rating percentage index), and gives us an advantage the Portland schools have had for years being in a big league.”
