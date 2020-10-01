How many small high schools in Oregon can boast they had three athletes end up in the National Football League?
The Douglas Trojans are one.
Before punter Josh Bidwell (a 1994 DHS graduate) and Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu (1999) took their talents to the most prestigious professional league, Dennis Boyd was the first to accomplish the feat.
Boyd, an honor student who graduated from the Winston school in 1973, was a three-sport standout for the Trojans. He received all-state honors in football and basketball and was a state runner-up in the discus in track and field.
Boyd, who was listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds at the time, signed a letter-of-intent with the Oregon State University football team and was a four-year starter at defensive end for the Beavers.
He was drafted in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks in 1977 and spent six years with them (he missed the 1980 season due to an ACL injury) before retiring in 1983.
“It was an extended adolescence for me,” Boyd said last week from his home in Woodinville, Washington. “I got to play a game I loved, and got paid for it. I was blessed and fortunate I could play, and walked away reasonably healthy.”
Boyd, who turns 65 on Nov. 5, has experienced success professionally and personally following the NFL.
He’s been a commercial insurance broker for 26 years. Boyd and his wife, Linda, have been married 29 years. They have two daughters: Danielle, 26, and Alex, 24.
Danielle, like her father, graduated from OSU with a degree in chemical engineering. Alex attended OSU and played on the softball team two seasons before graduating from Western Washington.
Boyd was born in Washington, D.C., where his father Don was stationed. His family moved to Douglas County in the late 1960s.
Don Boyd, who spent 20 years in the Navy, passed away in 1974 from cancer. He was 47. Beverly, Dennis’ mother, is 92 and lives in Roseburg.
“I’ve been up here for 42 years (in the state of Washington), but I still look back and remember the great friendships I had there,” Boyd said. “The Roseburg area is a great place to grow up. It has a lot to offer and is a beautiful place.
“(Winston) is a small town, but people know you. They’re genuine ... you have neighbors who will go out of their way to help you. It’s the epitomy of small town USA and I’m very grateful for that.”
Boyd has fond memories of his stellar athletic career at Douglas High School.
The Trojans struggled in football, managing a 5-4 season in 1971 under Ken Raddle. In Boyd’s senior season, Douglas finished 2-6-1 in a competitive Skyline Conference with wins over Sutherlin and Glide.
Boyd started at quarterback and defensive end in 1972. He passed for five touchdowns, including two apiece to Mike Whitehead and Steve Fisher and the longest was 60 yards to Jerry Stoffal. Boyd also ran for four scores.
“I wasn’t a good quarterback,” Boyd said with a chuckle. “Maybe I was playing there because I was the only one who could remember the plays. We didn’t have the depth the other teams did.”
“Dennis was a solid athlete, solid guy,” said Fisher, who turned out for football for the first time that year and made first-team all-conference at wide receiver. “He wasn’t a quarterback, but he could throw it decent and was hard to tackle. He was a competitor, for sure.”
Fisher — who later became a fraternity brother of Boyd at OSU — remembers Boyd being left off the all-conference team on defense (he received honorable mention), but making the all-state team.
“Teams wouldn’t run to his side, but it wasn’t his fault,” Fisher said. “He was the best defensive end in the league by far.”
In basketball, Douglas experienced success under Dick Puhl. Led by Boyd, the Trojans advanced to the Class AA state tournament in 1973 and finished 19-6 overall.
Boyd, a two-time first-team all-conference selection, averaged 19.4 points and 16.5 rebounds as a senior and made second-team all-state. He posted some impressive double-doubles, finishing with 36 points and 24 rebounds in a win over Lakeview and collecting 26 points and 27 rebounds in a victory over Sutherlin.
“I enjoyed it,” Boyd said. “That was a fun time. The part I remember the most is we played well and had a great student body that came out and supported us. The gym was packed every night.
“We had a good bench and were solid all the way through. Having a group of guys around like Steve (Fisher), Ray (Digby) and Randy (Hill) gave you a chance to look good.”
Boyd had 60 points and 36 rebounds in three state tournament games. He was selected the team MVP and best defensive player for the season.
“Dennis was a dominant force in our league,” said Fisher, a 1974 DHS graduate who would become the Trojans’ head coach in 1984. “He wasn’t that great of a shooter, but he’d get his own rebound and put it back up. He was aggressive ... his work ethic was over the top and he was hard to block out and could help the team in so many ways.
“I was a little jealous of him. The offense centered around him and we were told to throw the ball inside. But Dennis was positive and a leader by example with his work ethic.”
In track, Boyd placed second in the discus (158-7 1/2) and third in the javelin (188-8) at the state meet. He was a district champion in the discus (161-4), javelin (189-2) and shot put (53-10).
“I owe a lot of my success (in track) to Dick Heard (a three-time state discus champion for the Trojans),” Boyd said.
Boyd moved on to Division I football and was a part of four straight losing seasons at Oregon State. The Beavers won eight games during his four seasons in Corvallis — two victories coming against arch-rival Oregon in 1973 and 1974.
“I was ready for the next step,” Boyd said. “I wish I was a little heavier. I was around 225-230 pounds my freshman year.”
Boyd enjoyed playing for Dee Andros for three years. After Andros resigned as head coach, Craig Fertig took over the program in 1976.
“Fertig wasn’t there to make Oregon State better, he was there for Craig Fertig as a stepping-stone,” Boyd said.
But Boyd had no regrets about choosing Oregon State over Washington State, adding he got the education he needed.
“Some guys remember the plays, but I remember the players,” Boyd said. “Guys like Jerry Hackenbruck, Tom Chamberlain, Jay Locey, Kerry Justin. They were out there battling with you. Those are the kind of people you may not see for five years, then you run into them at a reunion and you just pick up where you left off.
“I walked away from Oregon State with a great education. I had a department head of engineering (Dr. Charles Wicks) who was amazing. You could work on projects, and if you needed a tutor you could get ahold of him at night. He was that motivated to teach.”
Jim Walker, a 1973 graduate of Myrtle Point High School, was a teammate of Boyd’s at OSU and started at center.
“Dennis was a great teammate,” said Walker, who recently retired from teaching at Roseburg’s Fremont Middle School. “He was a hard worker, had a lot of talent and was a really good football player. I enjoyed playing with him.
“Dennis had something you can’t coach. When you get to that level, the talent is pretty equal, but you can’t coach heart and Dennis had great heart. He gave 100 percent all the time and I always had a lot of respect for him. I remember meeting his mom and dad in college and he was raised by good parents.”
Boyd joined the Seahawks in 1977. He started all 16 games at defensive end in his second NFL season in 1978, helping Seattle finish with its first winning record at 9-7. Boyd played in 59 games for the Seahawks during his pro career.
One of the highlights for Boyd was catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jim Zorn in a 13-10 win over the Denver Broncos in 1981 at the Kingdome.
“It was a goal line situation and I came in as a second tight end,” Boyd said.
Jack Patera was the Seahawks’ head coach for most of Boyd’s time there. Boyd never got to experience a playoff game.
“I never had an issue with Jack,” Boyd said. “He didn’t mince words, everything was straight forward. It was a great time in Seattle, the town was excited. We could go out after games and just have fun. Today, these guys can’t do that because the cameras are on them all the time.”
Strong safety Kenny Easley was right at the top of the most talented Seahawks Boyd played with. Wide receiver Steve Largent, defensive end Jacob Green, running back Sherman Smith and Zorn were others.
