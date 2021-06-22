NORTH POWDER — Days Creek has seen about enough of Scooty Gilbert.
The Trinity Lutheran star poured in a game-high 27 points and keyed a furious fourth-quarter rally as the Saints wiped out an 11-point Days Creek lead and held on for a 44-41 win on the second day of the Class 1A state basketball tournament Tuesday morning at Powder Valley High School.
"We were cruising, and they hit some 3s in the fourth quarter and Gilbert did a good job of distributing the ball," Wolves coach James Ellis said. "Some of their role players hit some big 3s."
Saints sophomore Sione Leibner banked home a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left, and a last-second attempt by the Wolves caught the front of the rim.
Zane Degroot paced Days Creek (9-6 overall) with 18 points, while Neston Berlingeri scored eight, Macs Whetzel seven and Keith Gaskell six.
Days Creek wrapped up its season against Eddyville at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Baker High School.
DAYS CREEK (41) — Zane DeGroot 18, Berlingeri 8, Whetzel 7, Gaskell 6, Jackson 2, Williams, Kruzic. Totals 19 1-5 41.
TRINITY LUTHERAN (44) — Scooty Gilbert 27, Pearson 6, Leibner 5, Valentine 3, Fowler 3, Utu. Totals 16 5-7 44.
Days Creek;8;14;13;6;—;41
Trinity Lutheran;11;7;6;20;—;44
3-point Goals — D.C. 2 (Whetzel 1, DeGroot 1), T.L. 7 (Gilbert 2, Pearson 2, Valentine 1, Leibner 1, Fowler 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 12, T.L. 9.
