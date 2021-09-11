ELKTON — The Powers Cruisers beat host Elkton 52-6 in a six-man football game Friday afternoon.
Freshman Henry Fandel ran for touchdowns of 9 and 57 yards, freshman Patrick Mahmoud returned a punt 63 yards for a score, and freshman quarterback Rene Sears threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for the Cruisers. Powers improved to 2-0 on the season.
Nathan Rausch ran 85 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter for the Elks (1-1) but left the game with a shoulder injury. By the end of the game, the Elks, who started with seven players in uniform, had just five on the field to finish. Rausch had rushed seven times for 127 yards before leaving the game.
"The kids played hard. They didn't quit," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "Powers was the better football team. They beat us up. You have to take your hat off to them."
Elkton, which was ranked No. 9 in the OSAA 1A six-man coaches poll, is scheduled to visit Riddle next Friday.
Powers;13;13;19;7;—;52
Elkton;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
P — P. Mahmoud 63 punt return (J. Shorb run)
P — A. Mahmoud 39 run (pass failed)
E — Rausch 85 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
P — C. Shorb 8 pass from Sears (run failed)
P — Fandel 9 run (A. Mahmoud pass from Sears)
Third Quarter
P — C. Shorb 50 kickoff return (run failed)
P — Sears 19 run (pass failed)
P — Pedrick 1 pass from Sears (J. Shorb run)
Fourth Quarter
P — Fandel 57 run (Fandel run)
