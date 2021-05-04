MONROE — The Glide girls took top honors and the boys fell just short of Waldport in a three-team Class 2A Special District 3 track and field meet Tuesday.
The Glide girls beat Waldport 168-130 for top honors, while the Irish edged the Wildcats on the boys' side, 177-166. Host Monroe was third on both sides.
Kylie Anderson and Macy Mornarich led the Lady 'Cats, with Mornarich winning the 100 and placing second in the 200 and high jump, while Anderson placed second in the shot put and third in both the discus and high jump. Pauline Ngigi and Hannah Long finished 1-2 for Glide in both the 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs.
Kylie Rubrecht (javelin), Mea Olsen (long jump) and Amberlee Jones (triple jump) also recorded wins for Glide.
Zak Holsey won three events (300-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump) to lead Waldport to the boys' team win.
Glide's Caleb Thomas was a double winner, taking the 400 meters and leading a Glide sweep of the top three places in the triple jump. Dylan Davis and Nathan Masiel tied for first in the 3,000, Morgan Vincent won the shot put and the quartet of Coby Pope, Clay Mornarich, Masiel and Thomas won the 1,600 relay.
Glide will host a small schools meet beginning at noon Saturday.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Waldport 177, Glide 166, Monroe 102.
Winners, Glide placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Dylan Lynn, M, 11.68. 200 — 1. Dylan Lynn, M, 23.89. 400 — 1. Caleb Thomas, G, 58.87; 3. Ty Davis, G, 1:15.52. 800 — 1. Nathaniel Young, M, 2:16.89; 3. Coby Pope, G, 2:33.05. 1,500 — 1. Lucas Forshee, W, 4:55.52; 2 Dylan Davis, G, 4:58.53; 3. Nathan Masiel, G, 5:02.87. 3,000 — 1. (tie) Dylan Davis, G, and Nathan Masiel, G, 12:12.39. 300 Hurdles — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 45.75. 400 Relay — 1. Waldport (Fruechte, Holsey, Miller, Pettyjohn), 47.91; 2. Glide (Fuentes, Harger, Newport, J. Smith), 58.12. 1,600 Relay — 1. Glide (Pope, Mornarich, Masiel, Thomas), 4:02.55. Shot Put — 1. Morgan Vincent, G, 39-6; 3. Devin Sandoval, G, 33-4. Discus — 1. Haiden Hanks, W, 104-6; 2. Morgan Vincent, G, 103-0. Javelin — 1. Haiden Hanks, W, 108-9; 2. Coby Pope, G, 97-8. High Jump — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 5-6. Long Jump — 1. Zak Holsey, W, 20-0.5. Triple Jump — 1. Caleb Thomas, G, 35-10; 2. Mason Smith, G, 35-3; 3. Jaxson Smith, G, 29-1.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 168, Waldport 130, Monroe 72.
Winners, Glide placers in Top 3
100 — 1. Macy Mornarich, G, 14.79. 200 — 1. Matilyn Richard, M, 30.39; 2. Macy Mornarich, G, 30.92. 400 — 1. Iris Donovan, W, 1:15.76. 800 — 1. Iris Donovan, W, 3:11.64. 1,500 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, G, 6:04.18; 2. Hannah Long, G, 6:44.91. 3,000 — 1. Pauline Ngigi, G, 13:24.62; 2. Hannah Long, G, 15:27.79. 400 Relay — 1. Waldport (Donovan, Gordon, J. Dooley, Simon), 1:01.16; 2. Glide (Pardo-Blair, Pynch, Warner, Schonauer), 1:07.18. 1,600 Relay — 1. Waldport (Donovan, J. Dooley, M. Dooley, Gordon), 5:32.10. Shot Put — 1. Laura Young, M, 42-10; 2. Kylie Anderson, G, 32-0; 3. Haleigh Towne, G, 27-6. Discus — 1. Laura Young, M, 115-6; 2. Haleigh Towne, G, 87-2; 3. Kylie Anderson, G, 80-5. Javelin — 1. Kylie Rubrecht, G, 91-5; 3. Kylie Anderson, G, 88-4. High Jump — 1. Kylie Burk, W, 4-6; 2. Macy Mornarich, G, 4-0. Long Jump — 1. Mea Olsen, G, 13-7.5. Triple Jump — 1. Amberlee Jones, G, 28-6.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.