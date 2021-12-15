The Oregon School Activities Association released its new reclassification plan for the 2022-26 time block, and Glide High School in particular again drew the short straw.
The new plan, announced Tuesday by the association’s Classification and Districting Committee, moves Glide into the Class 3A Far West League, rejoining long-past county rivals Sutherlin, South Umpqua and Douglas, along with existing FWL members Cascade Christian and St. Mary’s of Medford as well as Brookings-Harbor.
Also joining the new 10-school FWL will be Lakeview, Rogue River and Coquille.
During the reclassification process, the OSAA committee considered the past three years (excluding 2021) of average daily membership of each of its member schools. Those calculations put Glide at an ADM of 148 students. The minimum cutoff for the new Class 3A is 145, which means Glide, Sheridan (148) and Lakeview (146) will be the three smallest public schools at 3A.
Glide spent more than a decade as the smallest school in the Sky-Em League during the 1980s and ’90s before a new reclassification plan landed the Wildcats in the newly formed, lower enrollment Class 3A in the early 2000s.
“We didn’t want to be the small fish in a large pond. We wanted to be where we could be competitive,” Glide athletic director Eric Savage said Tuesday night. “Numbers wise, we felt staying at 2A would have been the most beneficial for us.”
Glide entered the fall sports season coming off a successful — albeit abrupt — 2021 spring sports season where the Wildcats made the “culmination” state playoffs and their baseball squad beat Kennedy for a non-OSAA sanctioned Class 2A/1A state championship.
But numbers are scarce when it comes to athletes turning out for programs. Glide had just 18 players for the fall football season, and 10 wrestlers for the first practice this winter.
While the school tries to rebuild its athletic programs, it now jumps into a league which churns out state championship-caliber teams across all seasons.
“We’re moving up to a very competitive conference in the Far West League,” Savage said. “As prideful as we are up here, as much pride as we have in our programs, as passionate as we are about what we do up here, we still know it’s going to be a very tough road.
“We don’t want to perform poorly. We don’t want to be at the bottom of the pack, and that’s always been our attitude,” Savage said. “But we’re going to have some bumps, for sure.”
Elsewhere, very little changed in Douglas County with the OSAA’s new redistricting plan.
At Class 6A, the Southwest Conference will welcome a new member as Willamette High School is promoted from the 5A ranks.
There are no changes to the Class 1A Skyline League as all eight county schools — Camas Valley, Days Creek, Elkton, Glendale, North Douglas, Riddle, Umpqua Valley Christian and Yoncalla — stay put.
Statewide, a geographical feud of sorts was resolved as schools from the Bend and Redmond area and those in the mid-Willamette Valley will get to stay home, for the most part. With the opening of Bend’s Caldera High School — the city’s fourth high school — a new six-school Class 5A Intermountain Conference will be formed to include Bend, Mountain View and Summit in Bend, as well as Ridgeview and Redmond.
Adjustments to football districts for the 2022-23 seasons are expected to be decided by the OSAA’s Football Ad Hoc Committee in a meeting set for Dec. 20.
