Mario Gianotti and his Riddle teammates nearly pulled off one whale of a fourth-quarter comeback.
Gianotti scored 11 of his team-high 13 points as the Irish rallied from a 30-14 deficit entering the fourth quarter, falling short as the host Glide Wildcats escaped with a 43-37 nonleague boys basketball victory Friday night.
"Our kids are showing some resilience. They showed some fight there at the end," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said.
Glide, which led 12-4 after one quarter, opened up its 16-point lead behind a 13-5 third-quarter surge before the Irish found their footing.
"That's a pretty scrappy team that just didn't quit," Glide coach Jeff Smith said of Riddle. "I don't know if we got a little tired, but they just didn't quit. We held our composure and I'm proud of the kids to pull out the win."
Colby Bucich had a game-high 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who were playing on consecutive nights after beating Central Linn 66-51 Monday.
Coby Pope scored 10 points for Glide, while Josh Ranger had nine and Clay Mornarich eight points with four steals.
Jorden Palmer added 11 points for Riddle, which shot just 17% from the field over the first three quarters and committed 19 turnovers.
"That fourth quarter, the kids picked up their defense and it kind of rolled into offense," Hobson said. "In the fourth quarter, things turned around, we got our legs under us and almost closed it out.
Bucich had 25 points and Ranger 16 in the Wildcats' win over Central Linn the night before.
Riddle (2-1 overall) will take on Umpqua Valley Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the opening night of the Cow Creek Classic at Riddle High School.
Glide (2-2), which lost its first two games by a combined four points, will entertain Oakland in a nonleague contest Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
