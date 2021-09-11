LOWELL — After having their first game canceled due to poor air quality, the Glide Wildcats kicked off their 2021 fall football season in fine fashion, running over the host Lowell Devils 42-21 in a nonleague game Friday night.
Dylan Ackerman ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 230 and two scores for the Wildcats.
Colby Bucich caught nine of those passes for 200 yards and two TDs, and had seven tackles and an interception on defense for Glide. Dylan Damewood had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, while Braxton Dill added 12 tackles and a sack defensively.
Corbyn Kangiser recorded three quarterback sacks, and Ty Davis was a perfect 6-for-6 on point-after kicks.
Glide (1-0) is scheduled to visit Illinois Valley in Cave Junction next Friday.
Glide;7;14;7;14;—;42
Lowell;0;14;0;7;—;21
Scoring summary not available.
