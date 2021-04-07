The Glide School District is offering a reward for information leading to the vandal or vandals who caused damaged to the district’s newly resurfaced high school track and field facility over the weekend.
A metal fence post which had been set in concrete was either thrown or dragged onto the new track surface, tearing the rubber surface of the refurbished track.
The Glide School District and its booster club raised nearly $360,000 over 2019-20 to have the track completely rebuild last spring, including a full replacement of the asphalt base and a new rubber surface.
Glide Booster Club President Richard Livermore said he was at the track facility Sunday morning, and believes the vandalism must have occurred between the time he left and Monday morning.
The school district is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the vandal or vandals.
Anyone with information relating to the vandalism is asked to call the Glide School District main office at 541-496-3521 or Glide High/Middle School at 541-496-3554.
(1) comment
I couldn't tell who they were because they were wearing masks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.