GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats blew out Rogue River 39-0 in the Class 2A Special District 4 finale for both teams Friday night at Maynard Mai Field.
Dylan Damewood caught touchdown passes of 60 and 40 yards from Dylan Ackerman, and Ackerman also connected with Colby Bucich for a 65-yard TD pass.
On the ground, Braxton Dill ran for touchdowns of 15 and 25 yards, while Ackerman also had a 15-yard scoring run.
The Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 SD4) were awaiting their state playoff fate as of late Friday night. Glide entered Friday night ranked 14th in the Oregon School Activities Association's power rankings and was locked in a three-way battle with Jefferson (13th) and Monroe (15th) for the lone at-large state playoff berth.
The top three teams in each Class 2A special district qualify for the state playoffs, leaving one spot in the bracket for the highest-rated non-automatic qualifier. The 16-team bracket was expected to be finalized Sunday morning.
R. River;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glide;12;13;7;7;—;39
First Quarter
G — Damewood 60 pass from Ackerman (kick failed)
G — Ackerman 15 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
G — Bucich 65 pass from Ackerman (Davis kick)
G — Dill 25 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
G — Damewood 40 pass from Ackerman (Davis kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Dill 15 run (Davis kick)
