GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats blew out Rogue River 39-0 in the Class 2A Special District 4 finale for both teams Friday night at Maynard Mai Field.
Dylan Damewood caught touchdown passes of 60 and 40 yards from Dylan Ackerman, and Ackerman also connected with Colby Bucich for a 65-yard TD pass and Braxton Dill on a 25-yard shuffle pass for a touchdown.
On the ground, Dill and Ackerman each had 15-yard TD runs.
The Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 SD4) were awaiting their state playoff fate as of late Friday night, but ultimately missed out. Jefferson beat Lowell 46-21 in their Special District 4 finale to secure the one at-large playoff berth in the 2A tournament.
It was the final game for eight Glide seniors: Ackerman, Dill, Bucich, Caleb Thomas, Corbyn Kangiser, Marcus Lologo, Jaden Rondeau and Trenton Norton.
R. River;0;0;0;0;—;0
Glide;12;13;7;7;—;39
First Quarter
G — Damewood 60 pass from Ackerman (kick failed)
G — Ackerman 15 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
G — Bucich 65 pass from Ackerman (Davis kick)
G — Dill 25 pass from Ackerman (kick failed)
Third Quarter
G — Damewood 40 pass from Ackerman (Davis kick)
Fourth Quarter
G — Dill 15 run (Davis kick)
