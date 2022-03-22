MURPHY — The Glide Wildcats, defending Class 2A/1A baseball champions, split a pair of games against top-ranked teams Tuesday at a tournament in Hidden Valley.
Glide (1-4 overall) picked up its first win of the season by beating Class 3A No. 1 Brookings-Harbor 8-6, but was quickly dispatched by Class 4A No. 1 Hidden Valley, 17-1.
Bryce Swain drew high praise from coach Justin Bennett for his pitching performance against Brookings-Harbor as the sophomore pitched into the seventh inning, finishing with seven strikeouts and one walk while scattering seven hits.
"Bryce pitched his tail off," Bennett said. "He really commanded the strike zone."
Jacob Dunnavant relieved Swain in the seventh inning and recorded a strikeout to end the game, with the Bruins having runners on second and third base. It was his first save of the season.
Colby Bucich went 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in for Glide against Brookings-Harbor, while Braxton Dill had two hits and scored three runs for the Wildcats.
In Glide's second game, the Wildcats were manhandled by the top-ranked Mustangs.
Hidden Valley jumped to a 14-1 lead after three innings and ended the game due to the 10-run mercy rule. Glide was held to just three hits, all singles.
The Wildcats will face La Pine at the 2022 Challenger Classic at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford Thursday.
First Game
Glide;412;001;0;—;8;12;1
Brookings-Harbor;000;040;2;—;6;9;1
Swain, Dunnavant (7) and Dill; Burger, Valliere (2) and Rosenberg. W — Swain. L — Burger. SV — Dunnavant. 2B — Bucich (G), Burger (BH), Et. Orman (BH). 3B — Dill (G), DeShon (BH).
Second Game
Glide;001;00;—;1;3;4
Hidden Valley;563;3x;—;17;11;0
Bucich, Dunnavant (3), Ackerman (4) and Dill, Williams (4); Matthew and Stone, Kennedy (3). W — Matthew. L — Bucich. 2B — Stone 2 (HV), Hill 2 (HV), Iwamizu (HV), Zehe (HV). 3B — Zehe (HV), Iwamizu (HV).
