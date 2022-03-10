Glide High School’s Colby Bucich drives to the hoop against Riddle defender Mario Gianotti during first half play in Glide earlier this season. Bucich was voted to the Southern Cascade League's first team in a vote of the league's coaches.
Glide High School’s Ella Wright drives to the basket for a shot during first half play against Oakland on Thursday in Glide. Wright earned first-team All-Southern Cascade League honors in voting among the league's coaches.
Glide senior Colby Bucich and sophomore Ella Wright both earned first-team honors when the Class 2A Southern Cascade League released its all-league teams earlier this week.
Illinois Valley senior Sam Hess and Lakeview sophomore Kenna Stratton were voted the boys and girls players of the year for the SCL, with coaches Tony Hess (Illinois Valley boys) and Cody Blair (Lakeview girls) taking top honors. Lakeview, which placed fourth in the Class 2A girls state tournament, landed four players on the All-SCL first team.
Glide siblings Josh Ranger, a junior, and Mila Ranger, a freshman, were voted to their respective all-defensive teams.
Glide senior Kylie Anderson received second-team recognition on the girls' side, while junior Coby Pope was voted to the boys' second team.
SOUTHERN CASCADE LEAGUE
BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE
BOYS
Player of the Year — Sam Hess, sr., Illinois Valley.
Coach of the Year — Tony Hess, Illinois Valley.
First Team
Sam Hess, sr., Illinois Valley; WD Ness, jr., Bonanza; Starz Saavedra, sr., Illinois Valley; Colby Bucich, sr., Glide; Cael Stratton, sr., Lakeview; Allen Hill, jr., Bonanza.
Second Team
Daniel Polk, soph., Illinois Valley; Max Graham, sr., Lakeview; Connor Dunlea, soph, Lost River; Coby Pope, jr., Glide; Ty Nelson, sr., Bonanza.
All-Defensive Team
Grady Dunlea, jr., Lost River; Andres Mojica, jr., Bonanza; Trevor Kitching, sr., Illinois Valley; Logan Moschetti, soph., Lakeview, Josh Ranger, jr., Glide; Sam Haag, jr., Rogue River.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Kenna Stratton, soph., Lakeview.
Defensive Player of the Year — Savannah Greenfield, jr., Lakeview.
