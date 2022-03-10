Glide senior Colby Bucich and sophomore Ella Wright both earned first-team honors when the Class 2A Southern Cascade League released its all-league teams earlier this week.

Illinois Valley senior Sam Hess and Lakeview sophomore Kenna Stratton were voted the boys and girls players of the year for the SCL, with coaches Tony Hess (Illinois Valley boys) and Cody Blair (Lakeview girls) taking top honors. Lakeview, which placed fourth in the Class 2A girls state tournament, landed four players on the All-SCL first team.

Glide siblings Josh Ranger, a junior, and Mila Ranger, a freshman, were voted to their respective all-defensive teams.

Glide senior Kylie Anderson received second-team recognition on the girls' side, while junior Coby Pope was voted to the boys' second team.

SOUTHERN CASCADE LEAGUE

BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE

BOYS

Player of the Year — Sam Hess, sr., Illinois Valley.

Coach of the Year — Tony Hess, Illinois Valley.

First Team

Sam Hess, sr., Illinois Valley; WD Ness, jr., Bonanza; Starz Saavedra, sr., Illinois Valley; Colby Bucich, sr., Glide; Cael Stratton, sr., Lakeview; Allen Hill, jr., Bonanza.

Second Team

Daniel Polk, soph., Illinois Valley; Max Graham, sr., Lakeview; Connor Dunlea, soph, Lost River; Coby Pope, jr., Glide; Ty Nelson, sr., Bonanza.

All-Defensive Team

Grady Dunlea, jr., Lost River; Andres Mojica, jr., Bonanza; Trevor Kitching, sr., Illinois Valley; Logan Moschetti, soph., Lakeview, Josh Ranger, jr., Glide; Sam Haag, jr., Rogue River.

GIRLS

Player of the Year — Kenna Stratton, soph., Lakeview.

Defensive Player of the Year — Savannah Greenfield, jr., Lakeview.

Coach of the Year — Cody Blair, Lakeview.

First Team

Kenna Stratton, soph., Lakeview; Tyler McNeley, jr., Lakeview; Ella Wright, soph., Glide, Ellie Huffman, soph., Bonanza, Breanna Strubel, jr., Lakeview; Savannah Greenfield, jr., Lakeview.

Second Team

Jada Gallagher, jr., Bonanza; Avery Turner, fr., Lost River; Jadyn Grabisz, fr., Illiinois Valley; Karlee Vickerman, jr., Lakeview; Star Garcia, sr., Lost River; Aryica Hansen, sr., Rogue River; Kylie Anderson, sr., Glide.

All-Defensive Team

Savannah Greenfield, jr., Lakeview; Star Garcia, sr., Lost River. Ellie Huffman, soph., Bonanza; Mila Ranger, fr., Glide; Amy Barnwell, sr., Rogue River; Jadyn Grebisz, fr., Illinois Valley.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

