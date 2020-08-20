Greater Douglas United Way will hold its 38th annual Dave Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 10 at the Roseburg Country Club.
Registration, starting at $125, has started and can be mailed to 702 SE Jackson Street in Roseburg.
Executive Director Bryan Trenkle said some aspects of the event might change to adhere to state and federal guidelines, but there will be golf and an opportunity "to provide support for our agencies who are experiencing an even bigger demand for their programs and services."
For information all 541-672-1734.
