Abby Broughton and Steve Harris, both longtime members of the Roseburg Country Club, each scored hole-in-ones during recent rounds.
Broughton aced the par-3, 165-yard No. 17 hole on Sept. 3. He used an 8-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Ted Buck, Fritz Stellrecht, Gary Dykeman and Jim Tofell.
Harris picked up an ace on the par-3, 169-yard No. 17 on Monday. He used a 5 Hybrid on the shot, which was witnessed by Neal Brown, John Murphy, Brian Prawitz and RJ Parker.
It was the fourth hole-in-one for Harris.
