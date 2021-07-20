SUTHERLIN — Bill Shamblin of Sutherlin scored a hole-in-one during a round at Oak Hills Golf Club on Sunday.
Shamblin aced the par-3, 112-yard No. 7 hole, using a wedge. The shot was witnessed by Jim Simpson of Roseburg, Dennis Kenney of Oakland, Lee Buffington of Roseburg and Kahner Hardin of Oakland.
It was Shamblin's second hole-in-one in 40 years of golf.
